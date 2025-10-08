Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
A couple points at Tintoretto's 'The Washing of the Feet' painting in the Prado Museum. Óscar Chamorro

The Central Gallery of the Prado Museum Turns Blue

The iconic space reopens its doors with a new colour and a renewed museography that highlights the monumentality of its masterpieces

Miguel G. Casallo

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 16:36

Comenta

The Prado National Museum has reopened its Central Gallery today, 8th October 2025, following a chromatic renovation that marks a new chapter in the history of the most representative space of the Villanueva building. The most visible change: the walls now boast a deep blue hue, designed to highlight the neoclassical architecture and enhance the vibrancy of the large canvases by Titian, Veronese, Tintoretto, and Rubens.

The intervention, carried out between September and October, also included the incorporation of sculptures by the Leoni, featuring figures of Charles V and Isabella of Portugal, and a complete revision of the museography, with new plaques, pedestals, and lighting systems. All of this, as explained by Reyes Carrasco, the general coordinator of Conservation at the Museum, is part of a "natural evolution within the Prado's action plan," aiming to "renew the way visitors experience the artworks and stimulate their perception."

The chosen colour is no coincidence. Carrasco explains that blue "helps to better understand the painting" and relates to the original setting of many works, which once adorned palaces with blue walls. Moreover, the tone carries a strong symbolic weight in art history, linked to the world of senses and emotions. The conservation team conducted various tests with different shades of blue and under different lighting conditions before deciding on the final tone, always respecting preventive conservation criteria.

The paint used, Carrasco adds, is sustainable, non-toxic, and easily reversible, allowing for future changes without damaging the walls or the artworks. "Ultimately, it is a room with many visitors, so it also needs to be a paint that is easy to clean," she states.

With this intervention, the Prado adds a new chapter to the long chronology of transformations of its Central Gallery, open since 1821 and witness to historical reforms such as the one led by Pedro Muguruza in the 1920s or the restoration of windows in 2011. The new blue, inspired by European pictorial tradition and recent exhibitions like 'El Greco, Santo Domingo el Antiguo', strengthens the museum's commitment to a living museography, capable of dialoguing with the past without forsaking innovation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  2. 2 Estos son los barrios de Alicante donde no se concederán nuevas licencias para pisos turísticos
  3. 3 Muere tras ser arrastrado por un coche cuando le robaban el móvil en Torrevieja
  4. 4 Detenido en Alicante por traer ilegalmente a su madre a España para que accediese a un tratamiento de 9.000 euros en la sanidad pública
  5. 5 Alicante recupera una comisaría de Policía Local en uno de los barrios más sensibles de la ciudad
  6. 6 Aemet aumenta a naranja la alerta por lluvias en todo el litoral de Alicante este jueves
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más importantes de este martes 7 de octubre en Alicante
  8. 8 El Consell habilita un centro de acogida temporal de menores migrantes en la provincia de Alicante mientras recurre al Gobierno
  9. 9 Nueva subida en las Hogueras de Alicante con diez comisiones más en Primera y Segunda: ¿qué pasará con la subvención?
  10. 10 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Central Gallery of the Prado Museum Turns Blue

The Central Gallery of the Prado Museum Turns Blue