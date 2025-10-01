Cenid Presents Cleartext Results and Announces Integration into Alia Project ALIA, a pioneering initiative in the European Union, aims to create a public infrastructure of AI resources to promote Spanish and co-official languages in the development of artificial intelligence globally.

One year after its launch alongside APSA—a dedicated association for improving the quality of life for people with different abilities throughout their life cycle—researchers at CENID (Centre for Digital Intelligence at the University of Alicante) have unveiled the main achievements and conclusions of Cleartext, a pioneering project that has just concluded. The objective of Cleartext is clear: to adapt digital texts to make reading easier, more inclusive, and accessible for everyone, thus helping to overcome barriers in written communication.

During the presentation, CENID Director Manuel Palomar and Project Director Paloma Moreda highlighted the advances made and the social impact Cleartext has generated in its first year. The event was attended by representatives from local government teams, municipal technicians, associations such as Aspanion, Adacea, Cocemfe, and APSA, as well as researchers and professors from the University of Alicante, who emphasized the tool's usefulness for increasingly broad sectors of the population.

According to researcher Paloma Moreda: "Cleartext has allowed us to bring technology closer to the public, demonstrating that artificial intelligence can be an ally for inclusion. The dissemination events held throughout the project have highlighted the enormous interest and need for such solutions in various social and educational fields."

Following the conclusion of Cleartext, ALIA arrives, the major project representing the natural evolution of this initiative. ALIA is a pioneering proposal in the European Union that seeks to create a public infrastructure of artificial intelligence resources to promote Spanish and co-official languages—Catalan, Valencian, Basque, and Galician—in the development of AI worldwide.

CENID contributes to ALIA with its established experience in open, ethical, and diverse AI, as well as in natural language processing and linguistic data management. Within this framework, Cleartext will continue with the development of a use case based on information simplification, developed by the Alicante-based technology consultancy Lynx View, which will allow further progress in universal access to information.

The selected use case relies on the ALIA language family models to transform complex documents and messages into clear, understandable, and accessible information for all audiences. Its application is intended to be implemented in public administrations and companies to improve communication with citizens and service users. According to David Ivorra, CEO of Lynx View, the tool will allow:

-Reducing comprehension barriers in administrative, legal, health, or technical texts.

-Facilitating informed decision-making by citizens through more direct and adapted language.

-Promoting inclusion by ensuring that groups with different abilities or literacy levels can access information. • Optimizing the institution-citizen relationship, increasing transparency and trust in public and private services.

This use case will thus become a real demonstrator—which will be unveiled on November 2nd—of how ALIA's linguistic AI can generate a direct and positive impact on society, contributing to fairer, more inclusive, and efficient communication.