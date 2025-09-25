Celta's Late Reaction in European Return The Galician team was largely outplayed by Stuttgart in their first continental clash in over eight years, narrowly missing a draw with Borja Iglesias' late goal.

Celta returned to the European stage after more than eight years, but they will have to wait to score again on the continent following their defeat to Stuttgart. The German side's superiority for much of the match was reflected in the scoreboard with goals from Bouanani and El Khannouss, which overcame the Galician resistance before the break, completely fading after halftime. Celta's late reaction allowed Borja Iglesias to score, adding excitement to the final stages of the match, but it ultimately proved insufficient.

A European debut in the always challenging Germany was already shaping up to be difficult for a Celta side whose last continental experience was the historic Europa League semi-final in the 2016-17 season, where they nearly achieved a feat against José Mourinho's powerful Manchester United, who eventually won that edition of the second European competition.

Despite the long absence and the intimidating atmosphere of the MHPArena, the Galician team was the first to threaten Stuttgart's goal, a Champions League team last season, with a long-range attempt by captain Iago Aspas, encouraged by goalkeeper Nübel's false start.

Claudio Giráldez's team, however, conceded possession to the German side, who gave the first hint of their danger with a close-range header from Spaniard Chema Andrés, saved by Radu to preserve the draw before Leweling's high shot.

As the minutes passed, Stuttgart closed in on Celta's area, but the Galician side held firm, well-organised, without the apparent German control before the break creating notable chances, except for a long-range shot from Assignon, Celta's main headache, deflected by Radu.

A Gear Up

Stuttgart shifted up a gear after the break, with Celta pinned in their area to preserve the valuable draw. Too much suffering to survive an entire second half, so much so that Bouanani broke down the Galician structure at the first opportunity, precise in his finish over Radu after a long pass from Nübel, goalkeeper and assistant.

Forced to radically change their approach, Giráldez's team found themselves powerless against Stuttgart's momentum, which did not lose an ounce of intensity after the goal, instead doubling down to try to secure the match as soon as possible.

The game's scenario did not change at all, a terrible sign for the Spanish side, more accustomed to controlling the ball and definitely shaken by El Khannouss' goal, unanswerable with a shot from the edge of the area, low and hard, impossible for Radu. With the match well in hand, Stuttgart was satisfied, and Celta, without any threat towards the opponent's goal until then, at least managed to add some excitement to the match. This was achieved by Borja Iglesias' late goal, ultimately insufficient to prevent Celta's stumble in their return to Europe.