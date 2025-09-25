Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bilal El Khannouss celebrates his goal against Celta. T. Kienzle / AFP

Celta's Late Reaction in European Return

The Galician team was largely outplayed by Stuttgart in their first continental clash in over eight years, narrowly missing a draw with Borja Iglesias' late goal.

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 23:10

Celta returned to the European stage after more than eight years, but they will have to wait to score again on the continent following their defeat to Stuttgart. The German side's superiority for much of the match was reflected in the scoreboard with goals from Bouanani and El Khannouss, which overcame the Galician resistance before the break, completely fading after halftime. Celta's late reaction allowed Borja Iglesias to score, adding excitement to the final stages of the match, but it ultimately proved insufficient.

A European debut in the always challenging Germany was already shaping up to be difficult for a Celta side whose last continental experience was the historic Europa League semi-final in the 2016-17 season, where they nearly achieved a feat against José Mourinho's powerful Manchester United, who eventually won that edition of the second European competition.

Despite the long absence and the intimidating atmosphere of the MHPArena, the Galician team was the first to threaten Stuttgart's goal, a Champions League team last season, with a long-range attempt by captain Iago Aspas, encouraged by goalkeeper Nübel's false start.

Claudio Giráldez's team, however, conceded possession to the German side, who gave the first hint of their danger with a close-range header from Spaniard Chema Andrés, saved by Radu to preserve the draw before Leweling's high shot.

As the minutes passed, Stuttgart closed in on Celta's area, but the Galician side held firm, well-organised, without the apparent German control before the break creating notable chances, except for a long-range shot from Assignon, Celta's main headache, deflected by Radu.

A Gear Up

Stuttgart shifted up a gear after the break, with Celta pinned in their area to preserve the valuable draw. Too much suffering to survive an entire second half, so much so that Bouanani broke down the Galician structure at the first opportunity, precise in his finish over Radu after a long pass from Nübel, goalkeeper and assistant.

Forced to radically change their approach, Giráldez's team found themselves powerless against Stuttgart's momentum, which did not lose an ounce of intensity after the goal, instead doubling down to try to secure the match as soon as possible.

The game's scenario did not change at all, a terrible sign for the Spanish side, more accustomed to controlling the ball and definitely shaken by El Khannouss' goal, unanswerable with a shot from the edge of the area, low and hard, impossible for Radu. With the match well in hand, Stuttgart was satisfied, and Celta, without any threat towards the opponent's goal until then, at least managed to add some excitement to the match. This was achieved by Borja Iglesias' late goal, ultimately insufficient to prevent Celta's stumble in their return to Europe.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  4. 4 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  9. 9 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  10. 10 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Celta's Late Reaction in European Return

Celta&#039;s Late Reaction in European Return