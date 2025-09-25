UMH Celebrates European Researchers' Night 2025 with Science, Music, and Workshops The event includes conferences, discussions, informative talks, and features such as the exhibition 'The Marie Curies of the Mediterranean' in various cities.

UMH brings science closer to the public with talks, workshops, and activities in the province.

Ismael Martinez Elche Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:20

The Miguel Hernández University of Elche ( UMH ) commemorates this Friday, September 26, the European Researchers' Night 2025 with a comprehensive program of activities in different cities of the Alicante province. The goal: to bring science closer to society through workshops, conferences, and cultural proposals.

The day will begin at the Elche campus, where the Arenals building will host eight workshops for secondary school students from 10:00 to 11:15. Later, at 12:00, the popularizer Eduardo Infante will give a talk titled 'Philosophy Challenges to Survive Social Networks' in the Aula Magna of the Altabix building, with free access until full capacity is reached.

In the afternoon, at 17:30, the La Valona building will host a new edition of 'Science with Tapas'. This time, the discussion will focus on Dravet syndrome, featuring Dr. Carmina Díaz Marín, head of Neurology at the Dr. Balmis General University Hospital, and Dr. Simona Giorgi, scientific director of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, moderated by researcher Francisco Javier Álvarez Martínez. Attendance is free with prior online registration.

The final highlight will take place in Orihuela at 20:00 with 'Eureka! Music and Science' at the Atanasio Díe Marín Circus Theatre, featuring the popularizer Alba Moreno and UMH researcher Rocío Díaz Puertas.

Simultaneously, the Didactic and Interactive Museum of Sciences of Vega Baja (MUDIC) has prepared complementary activities in Orihuela-Desamparados, such as an artificial intelligence workshop, the exhibition 'The Marie Curies of the Mediterranean', solar observations, and visits to Tabarca.

The program is supported by the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, as part of the ' Innovative and Sustainable Entrepreneurship Campus ' project.