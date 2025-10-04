Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and Bárbara Mirjan Set to Exchange Vows The ceremony will be officiated by Ignacio Sánchez-Dalp, who also presided over the weddings of the Duchess of Alba to Alfonso Díez and Cayetano's first marriage to Genoveva Casanova, the mother of his two children.

Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and Bárbara Mirjan are just hours away from saying 'I do' at the Church of Christ of the Gypsies in Seville. The ceremony will be led by Ignacio Sánchez-Dalp, who also officiated the wedding of the Duchess of Alba to Alfonso Díez, as well as Cayetano's first marriage to Genoveva Casanova, the mother of his two children. The marriage was annulled after their separation, allowing Cayetano, the son of Cayetana de Alba, to remarry in the Church, with his daughter Amina as the godmother.

Details about the wedding, scheduled for 1:30 PM, have been gradually revealed since the couple announced the news via ¡Hola!. Among other things, the couple's wedding list has been disclosed, featuring items ranging from purple napkins priced at 150 euros—the most affordable gift—to an exclusive bar cabinet costing 28,000 euros. It is noted that the more expensive items can be purchased collectively by several people.

The list includes a dining chair set, garden furniture, lamps, tableware such as cutlery, glasses, and cups, decorative items like cushions, wicker baskets, photo frames, or a terracotta amphora, and antiques such as candelabras or an 18th-century German dresser. There is also a marble chess set, two sofas, a dining table made of marble and wrought iron, a bed headboard, and two bedside tables. Everything needed to furnish the newlyweds' home.

Another option is to make a financial contribution towards the honeymoon that the couple will embark on after the wedding, which will take place at the Church of the Gypsies in Seville, followed by a wedding banquet at Las Arroyuelas estate, owned by Cayetano, on the outskirts of the Andalusian capital.