Caught Dumping Debris in Alicante's Countryside, Now Faces Hefty Fine Residents photographed the alleged perpetrator of the illegal dumping, leading the Local Police to the van.

He thought no one would see him, yet he ended up on everyone's phones. A man has been identified for illegally dumping debris in a natural area of Alicante, an alleged act for which he has been fined with "the highest penalty."

The alleged perpetrator of the illegal dumping entered the Cala Merced natural area in El Campello at around 6:30 PM on Monday, where he unhesitatingly stopped the van to unload several bags full of debris and construction waste.

He acted with complete calm, convinced that by moving away from the road, his actions would go unpunished. However, he was mistaken as several local residents witnessed the dumping and photographed every move.

The images were immediately sent to the El Campello Town Hall, and from that moment, an express investigation began alongside the Local Police.

Officers reviewed the cameras installed at the area's entrances. They clearly captured the truck entering the site and, minutes later, leaving without the load.

With the license plates identified, the offender has been located and a file has been opened, which will lead to the highest fine foreseen for this type of environmental offence, according to the El Campello Town Hall.

The Security Councillor, Rafa Galvañ, emphasised that "the driver has no excuse or escape from facing the fine that will arrive at his home in a few days."

In this regard, the councillor noted that "if it hits his pocket, perhaps next time he will think twice before dumping waste in public areas," also highlighting that "this case is a magnificent example of citizen collaboration."