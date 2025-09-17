Caught at a checkpoint at 11 am in a nightclub, a 'multi-dealer' with five different drugs The officers caught him with a dose of cocaine in the car and searched the vehicle

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:25

The Civil Guard has caught a suspected drug dealer who had a wide array of narcotics ready for sale inside his vehicle, according to the Armed Institute. Officers managed to locate five types: 97 MDMA pills, 58 grams of crystal, 58 grams of speed, 31 grams of cocaine, and 4 grams of pink cocaine.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 24 in the town of Bigastro, when officers from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of Torrevieja were conducting a preventive vehicle and personal identification checkpoint near a nightclub. Despite it being 11 am, the area was bustling.

Upon identifying the occupant of a car who became very nervous upon seeing the officers, they suspected his behaviour and decided to check if he was hiding something. Initially, they found an open dose of cocaine among his belongings, prompting them to search the car's interior, where they discovered several bags containing a large quantity of substances, divided into individual doses ready for sale, along with various banknotes of different denominations.

The man, a 31-year-old Spaniard, was arrested for an alleged crime against public health for drug trafficking. After being brought before the Court of Instruction number 1 of Orihuela, he was released with charges.