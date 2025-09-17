Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
Narcotics seized in the operation. GC

Caught at a checkpoint at 11 am in a nightclub, a 'multi-dealer' with five different drugs

The officers caught him with a dose of cocaine in the car and searched the vehicle

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:25

The Civil Guard has caught a suspected drug dealer who had a wide array of narcotics ready for sale inside his vehicle, according to the Armed Institute. Officers managed to locate five types: 97 MDMA pills, 58 grams of crystal, 58 grams of speed, 31 grams of cocaine, and 4 grams of pink cocaine.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 24 in the town of Bigastro, when officers from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of Torrevieja were conducting a preventive vehicle and personal identification checkpoint near a nightclub. Despite it being 11 am, the area was bustling.

Upon identifying the occupant of a car who became very nervous upon seeing the officers, they suspected his behaviour and decided to check if he was hiding something. Initially, they found an open dose of cocaine among his belongings, prompting them to search the car's interior, where they discovered several bags containing a large quantity of substances, divided into individual doses ready for sale, along with various banknotes of different denominations.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The man, a 31-year-old Spaniard, was arrested for an alleged crime against public health for drug trafficking. After being brought before the Court of Instruction number 1 of Orihuela, he was released with charges.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Golpea en la cabeza con un palo a su compañero de trabajo y acto seguido se quita la vida en un lavadero de Sant Joan
  2. 2 Alicante pone la primera piedra al barrio Nueva Albufereta donde se levantará un millar de viviendas
  3. 3 Controlado el incendio forestal de Fontcalent que ha obligado a desalojar a 25 vecinos
  4. 4 La Aemet avisa que Alicante pasará del calor a las lluvias en solo tres días
  5. 5 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  6. 6 San Vicente proyecta su mayor crecimiento urbanístico en años: más de mil viviendas, el 40 % de VPO
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez anuncia una inversión de mil millones en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, pero obvia la segunda pista
  8. 8 Alicante fija sus festivos locales de 2026: Santa Faz y Hogueras, días grandes en el calendario
  9. 9 Alicante acaba con los asentamientos ilegales y chabolas que cercaban la ciudad
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 17 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Caught at a checkpoint at 11 am in a nightclub, a 'multi-dealer' with five different drugs

Caught at a checkpoint at 11 am in a nightclub, a &#039;multi-dealer&#039; with five different drugs