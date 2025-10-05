Caught After the Dip: Three Arrested in Alicante for Stealing a Bather's Bag at Postiguet Police located the alleged thieves minutes later near several pawn shops in the city centre

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 5 October 2025, 10:10 Comenta Share

A peaceful swim at Alicante's Postiguet beach ended with a police chase and three arrests for alleged theft, after stealing a woman's bag when she went into the water.

The alleged thieves, two men and a woman aged between 39 and 41, were sitting on a towel behind their victim. They took advantage of her going into the water to steal her backpack containing her belongings.

Upon exiting the water, two witnesses, who saw the alleged theft, alerted the woman. She then informed a National Police patrol in Alicante, which was in the area of the beach.

The officers interviewed the witnesses, who provided "valuable" physical descriptions of the alleged thieves. This information was then relayed to other patrols via radio.

Search and Capture of the Thieves

Minutes after receiving the alert, one of the units deployed in the centre of Alicante city located three individuals matching the descriptions provided by the witnesses who saw the alleged theft.

The suspects were found near a central street in the city, where several second-hand shops converge and where receivers of stolen goods also gather.

Subsequently, the National Police officers intercepted the alleged Postiguet thieves and also found the victim's car keys. One of them had allegedly thrown them into a nearby bin on the same street.

Thus, the three alleged thieves have been arrested by the National Police of Alicante as alleged perpetrators of the acts. All have been brought before the duty courts of Alicante.

Citizen Collaboration

The National Police emphasises that citizen collaboration is "fundamental" in reporting any criminal act witnessed. There are communication channels such as the phone number 091, the official website www.policia.es, and the AlertCops mobile app.

Additionally, they advise the public to take self-protection measures to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes, such as keeping an eye on belongings, especially at the beach and in commercial and nightlife areas, not losing sight of valuables, and maintaining distance from strangers, paying special attention to those who approach too closely without knowing us.