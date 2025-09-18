Carolina Herrera's Fashion Show Puts Spain at the Heart of the Fashion Industry The brand leaves the official New York Fashion Week calendar for the first time in its history to present a main collection at Plaza Mayor

Gloria Salgado Madrid Thursday, 18 September 2025, 21:45

Seven decades have passed since the Dior show organized by Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, Duchess of Alba, at the Liria Palace. It was Yves Saint Laurent's first work at the helm of the maison. A charity event with tickets priced at 300 pesetas, which attracted the crème de la crème of national and international society to Madrid. It wasn't until this Thursday that an event of such magnitude in the fashion industry took place again in Spain.

Carolina Herrera, owned by the Spanish company Puig, has left the official New York Fashion Week calendar for the first time in its history to present a main collection at Madrid's Plaza Mayor: the Spring-Summer 2026 collection. The brand had previously held presentations in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City, but these were resort collections, similar to Dior's in Seville in July 2022 and, two years later, Louis Vuitton's in Barcelona.

"It has a vibrant energy and an effervescent culture, home to countless creatives with a unique vision of beauty and joy. Every time I visit Madrid, I am recharged with inspiration. It is a place where the joy of living—one of our house's fundamental mottos—truly comes to life," said Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, when announcing the city as the setting for his new proposal.

Gordon was the savior of Tamara Falcó after the aristocrat's dispute with the designers of Sophie et Voilà over her wedding dress, and he is the undisputed protagonist of Queen Letizia's wardrobe since Felipe Varela ceased to be her go-to designer. The wife of King Felipe VI turns to the New York brand for both informal events and significant occasions such as the coronation of King Charles III or the Princess of Asturias Awards. However, neither Isabel Preysler's daughter, a close friend of Carolina Herrera, nor the Queen, who was on a state visit to Egypt, attended the historic show.

International influencers like Olivia Palermo and Gala González; top models such as Karolina Kurkova, Eugenia Silva, and Nieves Álvarez; and especially film personalities like Pedro Almodóvar, American actor Josh Hutcherson, and Martiño Rivas—who was the star of Palomo Spain's show on Wednesday—attended the event of the year. And, as expected, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, following in her mother's footsteps, hosted some of the 800 guests of the show at a pre-event dinner at the Liria Palace.

Bordering the equestrian statue of Philip III, in a setting with 400 years of history, a pink runway was set up, with a red carnation on each seat. With models strategically placed on the balconies of the square, the mannequins showcased pieces clearly inspired by Spanish culture: ruffles, polka dots, tassels, lace, matador jackets, and embroidered flowers in collaboration with Spanish artisans. A cinematic show that the house used to present its new perfume, La Bomba, a nickname given to the Venezuelan designer by fashion editor Diana Vreeland in the 1980s.

The perfect cherry on top for the first day of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which opened with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada's AI-designed garments, followed by Claro Couture and Yolancris's fabulous boho collection in a return to its roots. Veteran brands shared the runway with newcomers The Label Edition, Paris 64, and Flabelus.