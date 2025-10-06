Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, flanked by Jesús Navarro Navarro, president of Carmencita, and Jesús Navarro Alberola, the company's general director. TA

Carmencita Successfully Concludes Alicante Gastronómica 2025

From the company's stand, notable figures such as designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and chef Susi Diaz have visited over the past few days.

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 13:55

Carmencita concluded its participation in the 2025 edition of Alicante Gastronómica "with a very good taste in our mouths," reaffirmed by Spain's leading spice brand. Their stand became a meeting point where gastronomy, design, and creativity converged. Among the notable figures who visited Carmencita's stand were chef Susi Díaz, Joselito's CEO José Gómez, designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and RNE journalist and presenter Pepa Fernández, among others.

One of the highlights was the visit of designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, who collaborated with Carmencita in creating a limited edition of salt and pepper mills. True to her colourful and optimistic style, she added her personal touch to this exclusive collection that merges fashion, art, and gastronomy: "I am an absolute fan of Carmencita because they care as much about the image as the product. It is a brand with joy, history, and future," declared the creator. Indeed, on Saturday, she signed her collection of mills for a large number of fans who queued for a long time to get a keepsake from the designer.

Carmencita's proposal also revolved around flavour innovation, with a special focus on the launch of Spice Coffee, a new way to enjoy coffee through spices, and the upcoming range of Air Fryer seasonings, which has already sparked great interest among attendees.

"We are very grateful for the public's reception and the enthusiasm generated by our space. Alicante Gastronómica connects us with our roots, but also with the future: with creativity, design, and gastronomy as universal languages," stated Jesús Navarro Alberola, the company's general director.

Moreover, the company's commitment to solidarity was an absolute success and received a great response from the public. The parallel stand set up by the brand, just a few meters away, saw more than 600 people consume the solidarity tapas, prepared by Carmencita's kitchen team with support from the company's internal staff. All the money raised goes entirely to the Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria organisation, spearheaded by Jesús Navarro Alberola.

Additionally, their Solidarity Tapas initiative, whose full proceeds go to Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria, received an impressive response from the public with nearly 700 tapas consumed in the first three days of the fair.

