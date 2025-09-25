Carmen Vives, Vice-Rector of the University of Alicante, Appointed New Vice-President of Sespas The Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health enhances the scientific projection of the UA in national and international forums

Ismael Martinez Alicante Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Vice-Rector for Equality, Inclusion, and Social Responsibility at the University of Alicante (UA), Carmen Vives, has been elected Vice-President of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (Sespas) during the General Assembly held on September 19 at the Menorca School of Public Health. In the same session, Manuel Herrera Artiles was appointed President.

Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health since 2018, Vives has an extensive academic and research career. She holds a PhD and a degree in Sociology and a Master's in Public Health, having held various responsibilities at the UA, such as Vice-Dean of Research, Postgraduate and Internationalization of the Faculty of Health Sciences (2016-2021) or Director of the Equality Secretariat (2021-2024). Since December 2024, she has served as Vice-Rector for Equality, Inclusion, and Social Responsibility.

In the scientific field, she has been Treasurer, Vice-President, and President of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE) between 2012 and 2018, and has been part of the CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health since its inception. She has led more than 30 national and European projects, has over 200 publications, and is recognized with three research and one transfer six-year terms.

Her work focuses on social health inequalities by gender, ethnicity, age, or migratory status, with special attention to the analysis of gender-based violence from a public health perspective. In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Faculty of Medicine of Umeå University (Sweden).

With this election, the UA strengthens its presence in one of the leading public health entities in Spain, comprising nearly 4,000 professionals from ten scientific societies. Among SESPAS's immediate challenges are promoting the State Public Health Agency Law and organizing the XIX European Public Health Congress in Bilbao in 2026.