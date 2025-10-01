Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of Caravaning, this Wednesday at IFA-Fira Alacant. TA

Caravaning Returns to IFA, the Grand Showcase of Itinerant Tourism in Levante

The event will bring together more than 60 exhibitors showcasing the latest in motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, and accessories.

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 17:25

Caravaning Alicante consolidates its role as the grand showcase of itinerant tourism in Levante, with over 60 exhibitors displaying innovations in new and used vehicles, rental options, spare parts, accessories, and energy solutions for enjoying a nomadic life with complete freedom. The 33rd edition of the event will be held at IFA Fira-Alacant over two consecutive weekends: February 6-8 and February 13-15, 2026.

The fair will also offer a family-friendly and leisure environment with rest areas, dining options, and proposals for planning routes and getaways. As a nod to innovation and the sector's history, the poster presented this Wednesday features a special 60th-anniversary edition Adria Camper. This iconic piece symbolizes the evolution of caravaning, constant improvements in design and efficiency, and the growth of an increasingly broad and demanding community.

During the event, authorities highlighted the significance of Caravaning Alicante for the exhibition centre and the business fabric of the province. The general director of IFA-Fira Alacant, Alejandro Morant, emphasized the importance of the event for the exhibition centre: "Caravaning is one of the most important fairs for IFA, we have a special affection for it and have seen how it has grown in recent years."

Meanwhile, the president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño, highlighted the organizational effort behind each edition: "I want to value the great work involved in organizing this fair and especially recognize the dedication of Mr. José Cruz."

Finally, the manager of the event, José Cruz, expressed his confidence in the success of the gathering: "More and more people are interested in the world of caravaning, and we trust that this edition will be another success in terms of participation."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Established as an essential meeting point for lovers of life on wheels, Caravaning Alicante 2026 promises to be an edition marked by innovation, sustainability, and inspiration for those seeking to travel freely.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergencias decreta la alerta naranja en el norte de Alicante durante la madrugada: lista de municipios en riesgo
  2. 2 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  3. 3 Vandalizan un instituto en Alicante y se dejan los patinetes dentro
  4. 4 Estos son los municipios de Alicante donde más ha llovido este martes
  5. 5 Fran Sol y Slavy: de la ilusión a la desesperación
  6. 6 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante derribará una vivienda en ruinas para crear un nuevo parque entre Altozano y La Cerámica
  7. 7 Espectacular manga marina en el interior del Mediterráneo visible desde Alicante
  8. 8 La alerta por lluvias devuelve la pesadilla a Alicante: 28 años de la peor riada en la ciudad
  9. 9 Alicante recuperará su costa olvidada con las obras de restauración ecológica de Agua Amarga
  10. 10 Adiós a una «deuda histórica» con la UA y la UMH: el nuevo plan de financiación asegura sueldos, nuevos contratos y reformas de infraestructuras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Caravaning Returns to IFA, the Grand Showcase of Itinerant Tourism in Levante

Caravaning Returns to IFA, the Grand Showcase of Itinerant Tourism in Levante