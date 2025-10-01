Caravaning Returns to IFA, the Grand Showcase of Itinerant Tourism in Levante The event will bring together more than 60 exhibitors showcasing the latest in motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, and accessories.

Caravaning Alicante consolidates its role as the grand showcase of itinerant tourism in Levante, with over 60 exhibitors displaying innovations in new and used vehicles, rental options, spare parts, accessories, and energy solutions for enjoying a nomadic life with complete freedom. The 33rd edition of the event will be held at IFA Fira-Alacant over two consecutive weekends: February 6-8 and February 13-15, 2026.

The fair will also offer a family-friendly and leisure environment with rest areas, dining options, and proposals for planning routes and getaways. As a nod to innovation and the sector's history, the poster presented this Wednesday features a special 60th-anniversary edition Adria Camper. This iconic piece symbolizes the evolution of caravaning, constant improvements in design and efficiency, and the growth of an increasingly broad and demanding community.

During the event, authorities highlighted the significance of Caravaning Alicante for the exhibition centre and the business fabric of the province. The general director of IFA-Fira Alacant, Alejandro Morant, emphasized the importance of the event for the exhibition centre: "Caravaning is one of the most important fairs for IFA, we have a special affection for it and have seen how it has grown in recent years."

Meanwhile, the president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño, highlighted the organizational effort behind each edition: "I want to value the great work involved in organizing this fair and especially recognize the dedication of Mr. José Cruz."

Finally, the manager of the event, José Cruz, expressed his confidence in the success of the gathering: "More and more people are interested in the world of caravaning, and we trust that this edition will be another success in terms of participation."

Established as an essential meeting point for lovers of life on wheels, Caravaning Alicante 2026 promises to be an edition marked by innovation, sustainability, and inspiration for those seeking to travel freely.