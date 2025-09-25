Cani Admitted to ICU After Suffering a Stroke

C. P. S. Thursday, 25 September 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

Former footballer Rubén Gracia, known as 'Cani', has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Zaragoza after suffering a stroke a few days ago, as reported by El Periódico de Aragón.

Cani, who retired in 2017 from Zaragoza, the team of his life, has been hospitalized in the ICU due to a cerebrovascular accident, from which he is showing signs of improvement.

The midfielder played for Zaragoza, where he was trained and played in the first team between 2002 and 2006, Villarreal (2006-2015), Atlético de Madrid (2015), and Deportivo de La Coruña (2015-2016), before a brief return to Zaragoza prior to his retirement in 2017 at the age of 35.