The Council of El Campello supports extending the suspension of licenses for tourist housing. A.C.

El Campello extends suspension of tourist housing licenses for another year

The Council agrees to assess the impact of this activity and draft a specific ordinance

Ismael Martinez

Campello

Friday, 26 September 2025, 14:11

During the ordinary session of the El Campello Town Council, a proposal by the EU-Unides Podem group was approved on September 25th to extend the suspension of urban planning licenses for Tourist Use Housing (VUT) for another year under the same conditions agreed upon in September 2024.

The motion received support from PSPV-PSOE, Compromís, Per El Campello, and non-affiliated councillors. Vox chose to abstain, while the Popular Party voted against it.

The agreement includes requesting the complete register of existing VUTs in the municipality from the Department of Tourism, as well as commissioning municipal technicians to conduct a study on the social, economic, and environmental impact of this activity. Additionally, a specific ordinance is expected to be drafted to regulate the conditions for the implementation and operation of these homes, integrating them into the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Furthermore, the agreement reached will be communicated to the Consell of the Generalitat Valenciana, the Valencian Tourism Agency, and the neighbourhood and sectoral associations of the municipality.

