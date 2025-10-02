El Campello Dresses Up for Festivities The town immerses itself in a celebratory atmosphere for the Moors and Christians trilogy, taking place from October 11 to 15

Although it is well known that the Moors and Christians trilogy is celebrated in El Campello from October 11 to 15, the reality is that events have been taking place throughout the town centre since the presentation of captaincies in August.

The 'fem festa' day, the celebration of the 'day of the festive woman', the sale of 'llibrets' at the Festive Board headquarters, embassy rehearsals, festive music concerts at the Casa de Cultura, sports competitions, gatherings to prepare the barracks, or the traditional 'soparets', are unmistakable signs that the big days are just around the corner.

While costumes are dusted off and repaired, makeup and hairdressing services are hired, and food and drink are stocked for the festive venues, the city is already dressed for the occasion, with lights and decorations adorning the streets where the Moorish and Christian parades take place, or the construction of the castle in the central Plaza de Sant Chistol Lez Ales.

This castle will take centre stage on October 9, the Day of the Valencian Community, as it will host the end of the children's Christian-Moorish parade, featuring a historical reenactment of Jaume I's entry into Valencia, with special participation from students of El Vincle public school.

On October 12, also in front of that castle, the band parade will conclude in the morning, and in the afternoon, the Christian-Moorish parade will take place. The following day, Monday the 13th, the same location will host the arquebus firing (in the morning), and in the afternoon, the Moorish-Christian parade.

On Tuesday the 14th, the venue will host a DJ performance, and finally, on the 15th, the castle will be the scene of the official handover of flags and keys to the city, marking the end of the festivities.

Nanos i gegants

Meanwhile, those visiting the building housing the municipal library in the Church Square will be able to see photographs and other wonders identifying Valencian festivals: the 'nanos i gegants', which will be displayed on the 9th in that square, and on the 11th will participate in the herald's parade, the real start of the Moors and Christians festivities in El Campello, as recalled by the Town Hall.