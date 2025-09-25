El Campello awards its largest municipal contract: 66 million euros over ten years

R.A. Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:45 Comenta Share

El Campello's contract for urban solid waste collection, street, and beach cleaning, spanning a period of ten years, now has a contractor. The company FCC Medio Ambiente S.A.U. has been awarded the service, receiving a total of 66,240,862.36 euros during this period, including VAT. This is the largest contract ever signed by the local entity, and no extensions are foreseen, the Town Hall has announced.

The award was approved this Thursday in the Plenary, the body responsible for this contract, which has endorsed the technical decision supporting the only proposal submitted to the public tender.

The proposal, originating from the Department of Services and Maintenance led by Rafa Galvañ, has garnered the support of councillors from the PP, Vox, and Per El Campello, with abstentions from PSPV-PSOE, Compromís, and two non-affiliated councillors, and a vote against from EU-Unides Podem, municipal sources detail.

In his speech, Galvañ reaffirmed what he has repeatedly stated in recent months: that it is an "innovative" contract, which includes substantial improvements in cleaning services, enhances recycling and organic waste collection, equips the service with modern machinery, and will initiate citizen awareness campaigns.

Improvements in services and machinery

"The money will be reflected on the streets," insisted the councillor, who linked the hundreds of new containers to be installed in public areas, both for waste and for organic deposits, packaging, cardboard and paper, oils, and pruning waste; the routes of the workers (which increase in frequency and are reinforced during peak tourist seasons) and new vehicles, including trucks, sweepers, tractors, and threshers, reaching a total of 72 units.

The carts used by workers who manually clean the streets will also be renewed. The service is equipped with auxiliary vehicles for container hydro-cleaning and blowers, street washing frequencies increase, and there will be a significant increase in public waste bins, daily cleaning of dog parks (with mandatory weekly disinfection), the Department adds.

The contract also obliges the contractor to expand the bulky waste collection service, and 12 annual days are set aside for cleaning up clandestine and uncontrolled dumping using a crane and grab truck and a loader.

In addition to these improvements, the approved contract includes citizen awareness campaigns. As an interesting novelty that works successfully in other countries, it includes containers to manage packaging through a reward system, so that citizens will recover money by depositing empty containers.

"El Campello has grown significantly and continues to do so year after year, both in residents and housing units and industries, especially tourism," emphasized Councillor Rafa Galvañ. "This means we must double our efforts and resources to adequately address waste collection, street, and beach cleaning services."