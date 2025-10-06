Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Representatives of Calpe among the attendees at the Viles en Flor gala held in Alberic. A.C.

Calpe Reaffirms Environmental Commitment: Three Flowers of Honour Recognise Sustainable Management

The municipality stands out at the Viles en Flor gala for its green planning model, environmental education, and natural conservation.

Ismael Martinez

Calpe

Monday, 6 October 2025, 13:15

Calpe has once again been recognised with three Flowers of Honour at the VIII Viles en Flor Comunitat Valenciana Gala, held this year in Alberic (Ribera Alta). This award, promoted by the ASFPLANT Foundation (Professional Association of Flowers, Plants, and Horticultural Technology of the Valencian Community), rewards municipalities' commitment to sustainability, environmental improvement, and urban beautification.

The Viles en Flor programme promotes sustainable development through the care of parks, gardens, urban trees, and landscaping, as well as fostering environmental education and citizen participation. Each year, a technical jury awards between one and five Flowers of Honour after evaluating the actions taken by participating municipalities. In this edition, Calpe has reaffirmed its triple distinction, consolidating its position among leading localities in green management and environmental respect, municipal sources highlight.

The jury particularly valued the municipality's efforts in conserving its natural environment and managing public garden spaces. Calpe currently boasts 437,010 m² of green areas, which equates to a ratio of 19.23 m² per inhabitant, and 115 different plant species in its urban spaces. Additionally, it hosts three unique endemisms (Silene ifacensis, Allium subvillosum, and Teucrium buxifolium subsp. ifacensis) and singular natural environments such as the Peñón de Ifach Natural Park, the Salinas de Calp, and several micro-reserves of flora.

This recognition not only values the work already done but also drives new objectives in local sustainability. The Calpe City Council has expressed its gratitude to the technical team and municipal gardening staff for their involvement, as well as to the citizens for their daily collaboration in caring for the urban environment.

Among the upcoming challenges, the council plans to incorporate technology in irrigation and maintenance management, expand green areas and ecological corridors, and enhance environmental education and participatory gardening, aiming to achieve the fourth Flower of Honour in future editions.

