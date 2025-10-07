Calpe Launches Public Consultation to Design Its First Citizen Participation Plan The Town Hall initiates an open process aimed at gathering public opinions to enhance transparency and citizen involvement

The Town Hall of Calpe invites citizens to participate in the development of the first Citizen Participation and Open Government Plan.

Calpe Town Hall has initiated a public consultation to gather citizens' opinions as part of the development of the First Citizen Participation and Open Government Plan. The initiative aims to define a roadmap that encourages community involvement in municipal affairs and promotes more transparent, inclusive, and effective public policies.

Through a survey available in Spanish, Valencian, and English, residents can express their level of interest in public issues, their perception of their ability to influence municipal decisions, and the main barriers hindering their participation. Opinions are also sought on priority areas (such as urban planning, environment, or budgets) and the most effective communication channels with the local administration.

According to the town council, the consultation will remain open until October 19 and can be completed on the town's citizen participation portal: https://governobert.calp.es.

With this action, the Town Hall reaffirms its commitment to a closer, participatory municipal management oriented towards the real needs of the citizens.