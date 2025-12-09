Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Municipal representation at the 30th edition of ExfiCalp. AA

Calp Unveils Unique Exhibition of Stamps and Historical Photographs

The 30th Edition of ExfiCalp Open Until December 21 at the Ajuntament Vell Exhibition Hall

M.H.

Calp

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 15:50

Comenta

The 30th edition of ExfiCalp, the philatelic exhibition organised by the Calp Philatelic Group, was officially inaugurated on December 5 at the Ajuntament Vell Exhibition Hall, as part of the Calp Town Hall's Christmas Fair programme.

In this new edition, ExfiCalp offers the public eight philatelic collections with varied themes that allow visitors to discover the history, curiosities, and possibilities of stamp collecting. As a complement, the exhibition also includes a notable selection of historical photographs of Calp belonging to local collector Joaquín Vázquez Boronad, providing a historical perspective on the town.

Since its opening, the exhibition has been attracting a significant number of visitors, establishing itself as a reference event in the Valencian philatelic scene. ExfiCalp 2025 will remain open until December 30 at the Ajuntament Vell, with free entry until full capacity is reached.

The programme also includes two notable activities. On Wednesday, December 17, at 8:00 PM, the Seu Universitària Casa Nova will host the lecture 'V-Mail: Photography in the Service of Mail during World War II', by José Ivars Ivars, an academic of the Royal Hispanic Academy of Philately and Postal History.

As the edition's finale, on Sunday, December 21, the Calpe Tennis Club will host the International Philatelic Exchange, an open event for all audiences starting at 10:00 AM, which will include a stamp auction and a Christmas lunch for members and supporters.

With initiatives like ExfiCalp, the Calp Town Hall and the Calp Philatelic Group reinforce their commitment to promoting philately and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of the town.

