Calp Requests Reversion of Land Parcel from Generalitat to Promote Public Housing The Town Council seeks to reclaim a 9,300 m² plot on Avenida Rumanía, initially allocated for educational use but ultimately discarded.

Calp Town Council presented a request to the Generalitat Valenciana during the plenary session on Monday, 14th October, to reclaim ownership of a 9,365.90 m² plot located on Avenida Rumanía. This land was originally ceded to the Department of Education and Culture for the construction of an educational centre.

In August 2013, the municipal council approved the land transfer, but the Department eventually discarded its use, deeming the plot unsuitable due to its size. Consequently, a new institute was planned at a different location.

According to the conditions set forth in the transfer, and in compliance with Article 111 of the Local Entities' Assets Regulation, if the intended purpose was not fulfilled within a maximum period of five years, the Town Council could request the reversion of the plot. Having reached this deadline, the council has now initiated the formal process to reclaim it.

The governing team intends to allocate this land, classified as public use, for the creation of a public housing project, which is still under study. The aim is to draft and tender a project for a concessionaire company to build and manage the housing for sale or public rental.

Simultaneously, the council is processing the Calp Housing Plan, which will analyse the municipality's housing situation, residential demand, available housing supply, and the impact of urban planning on housing access. Additionally, the plan will evaluate municipal instruments (such as grants, property acquisition, or rehabilitation programmes) and establish a scheduled action programme to address the real needs of the population.