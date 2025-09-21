Call to Remove Explanada Bike Lane Due to 'Risk' for Pedestrians and Tourists: 'You Are in Danger' The City Council will address a plea to eliminate the cycle path, accused of being 'a threat'.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 21 September 2025, 20:55 Comenta Share

The Explanada bike lane in Alicante is once again at the centre of political and public debate. The municipal group Vox has announced it will present a plea at the next City Council meeting on 25th September to demand the removal of this cycling route, which they accuse of being 'a threat' to pedestrians.

Vox councillor in Alicante City Council, Óscar Castillo, has issued a warning to the people of Alicante. 'Explanada users, you are in danger.' According to the councillor, the coexistence between pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter users on this iconic promenade is not working and is causing constant conflicts.

In this regard, Castillo finds it 'incomprehensible' that there is a cycle path in an area that should be exclusively pedestrian. 'We do not understand how there can be a bike lane on a pedestrian promenade. It is a clear example of the mobility issues we suffer in the city.'

Complaints and 'Collisions'

The Vox councillor claims that their municipal group receives complaints from residents and passers-by about the speed of scooters and bicycles on the Explanada. 'We hear about collisions daily, we see scooters speeding by, as they do not travel at 10 kilometres per hour. People are tired, and residents are fed up with this lane.'

Therefore, they will bring this issue to the city council meeting with the intention that other parties support the removal of the bike lane. For the party, maintaining this route on the Explanada means 'endangering the safety' of pedestrians in one of Alicante's most iconic places.