Did Calamares a la Romana Really Originate from Italy? The 'a la romana' frying style known in Spain is inspired by popular Italian cuisine, particularly the way street food vendors in Rome would batter certain foods.

In 1856, one of the most influential cookbooks of the 19th century was published in Paris. 'La cuisine classique', a two-volume work by French chefs Urbain Dubois and Émile Bernard, not only popularised Russian service in Europe (where different courses of a menu are served one by one and already plated for the diner) but also demonstrated an incredibly exhaustive knowledge of almost all the continent's cuisines. There were French, English, German, Spanish recipes—from olla podrida to gazpacho, adding in later editions our famous paella—Russian, Polish, and Italian dishes.

Among macaroni and ravioli, the authors included another recipe that was then considered quintessentially Italian, although it is not as famous today. Does 'fritto misto' ring a bell? "The Italians are very fond of frying and do it to perfection; among them, it is an almost universal skill and a dish to which they deny nothing, so it is rare to eat it and it not be tasty or made under the best conditions. They love the combination of fried foods, and its variety is, in their eyes, an incalculable merit. The abundance of fried foods varies depending on local resources and especially the season [...] After the selection and diversity of ingredients, what Italians value most is that the frying is in its purest state, that is, made with good fat, clean and without unpleasant odours. Whatever type of food is chosen, it must always be fried and immersed in plenty of very hot oil [...] Once fried, it is drained on a cloth and presented immediately. A fry consumed not very hot, even if made a few minutes ago, loses considerably its flavour and pleasant qualities."

Dubois and Bernard went so far as to call fritto misto (literally "mixed fry", "mixed" or "varied") a national dish of Italy, widespread throughout the transalpine country and adapted to both the different regional pantries and the seasons of the year. It could unite in one dish different bites of offal, meat, sausage, cheese, fish, or vegetables, and although some products received prior treatment—such as, for example, marinating or preliminary cooking—its preparation was quick and simple.

That is why frittura mista was a cheap and extremely popular meal both on the streets of Rome and in Naples, Milan, Florence, or Palermo, purchased from street vendors like the one seen in the image. Although it depended on the place, the moment, and each particular fry shop, this crunchy Italian cornucopia usually incorporated fried bread, sweetbreads, liver, brains, milk glands, croquettes, cauliflower, artichokes, aubergines, courgettes, and, in the case of 'frittura di pesce', anchovies, prawns, red mullet, hake... and squid.

From the Streets to Cookbooks

Some of these elements were simply lightly floured before frying, while others were breaded, dipped in flour and beaten egg, or bathed in a special batter for frying. Some of these processes were more characteristic or common in certain parts of Italy, hence foreign cookbooks ended up distinguishing between 'fritto misto alla milanese'—with breadcrumbs, like the famous "milanesa"—or 'alla romana', to which the use of a batter or coating was attributed, whether simple (flour and egg) or composed of flour, egg, salt, water, and a pinch of vinegar, white wine, or beer.

There you have the mythical "a la romana" frying, queen of the seas and especially of squid rings or other comparable cephalopods. The mixed, scrambled, or varied fry of Italian inspiration landed in Spain during the first third of the 19th century, and with it came its Milanese and Roman sisters. In 1838, the popular inn or hostel of the White Horse in Madrid already offered "squid and baby squid" at 4 reales per serving and 5 for salmon and other fish a la romana.

It does not seem difficult that at some point the squid on the menu were subjected to that same "Romanisation" that coated and puffed up the fries by adding a delicious outer layer. That is what basically differentiated the a la romana frying from the classic Andalusian one, although initially, they were also distinguished by another important feature: the Italian-inspired one usually added a prior seasoning that gave the raw material a citrusy and unctuous touch.

The 'Domestic Dictionary, Treasure of Families or Universal Repertoire of Useful Knowledge' compiled by Balbino Cortés in 1866 includes in one of its five volumes a recipe for trout a la romana in which after cleaning and cutting them, they were put "in marinade, or to marinate, in a pot with a little oil, lemon, and salt". An hour later, they were passed through flour and egg, fried in oil, and eaten with delight. "In the same order, salmon fillets, sole, etc., can be made," the author warned. Those that ended up triumphing a la romana were hake and squid rings, which by the 1930s were already part of the repertoire of many tapas bars.