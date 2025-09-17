CaixaBank and CEV Renew Alliance to Support Valencian Community Businesses The regional director of the bank in the Valencian Community and Murcia, Olga García, and the President of the Employers' Association, Salvador Navarro, formalised the new agreement at the bank's headquarters in Valencia.

CaixaBank's regional director in the Valencian Community and Murcia, Olga García, and the President of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, have renewed the collaboration agreement between the two entities to support businesses in the autonomous community. The agreement will enable the launch of a joint plan aimed at promoting strategic actions that contribute to the socio-economic development of the Valencian Community, focusing on facilitating access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their liquidity and support their investments in priority projects, thereby boosting their competitiveness and growth.

During the signing of the agreement, CaixaBank's regional director stated, "We firmly believe that business growth is a driver of collective progress. Therefore, this joint plan will allow us to boost the competitiveness of the Valencian productive fabric, supporting SMEs in their transformation, innovation, and expansion." "Companies generate employment, energise the territory, and contribute to collective well-being. That is why our commitment to them is firm: supporting them is betting on the sustainable development of our society," García emphasised.

CaixaBank has financed businesses in the Valencian Community with a total of 2.346 billion euros during the first half of 2025, representing a 14% growth compared to the same period the previous year. The figure corresponds to a total of 10,692 operations, 28% more than in the first six months of the previous year.

The financial institution has 27 offices and specialised centres in the Valencian Community to exclusively address the needs of businesses. In these spaces, a large team of professional experts in comprehensive business management offers a unique and differentiated value proposition.

Meanwhile, the President of the CEV thanked CaixaBank for its work and commitment to Valencian businesses. "This agreement goes beyond mere financial collaboration; it is a joint commitment to provide greater solidity and resilience to the Valencian business fabric. Companies need confidence, support, and long-term vision, and in CaixaBank, we find a partner that shares with the CEV the commitment to drive innovation, sustainability, and training. Only through cooperation can we ensure balanced economic development, capable of improving the competitiveness of our SMEs and positioning the Valencian Community as a leader in Spain and Europe," Navarro assured.

The agreement between the CEV and CaixaBank once again demonstrates the commitment both entities have to the Valencian business fabric and the development of the Valencian Community, in addition to facilitating access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their liquidity and support their investments in priority projects.

To achieve this goal, the agreement supports the CEV in its intensive work of information, promotion, and collection of business projects in the three provinces eligible for financing.

With this agreement, CaixaBank renews and intensifies its support and commitment to the business fabric of the Valencian Community. Furthermore, the financial institution collaborates with initiatives that promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and competitiveness of businesses.

Both entities will also promote the existing collaboration agreement between CaixaBank and the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), which provides a significant line of financing to the affiliated companies of the employers' association and their business organisations. The aim of the agreement is to support the Spanish business fabric to foster entrepreneurship, boost internationalisation, bet on innovation, promote sustainability, and generate quality employment.

Additionally, they will continue to activate the collaboration between CaixaBank Dualiza and the CEV to promote Vocational Training and its dual modality to improve the employability of workers.