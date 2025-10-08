Business Leaders from the Valencian Community and Murcia Call for a United Front to Ensure Growth They urge the formation of more alliances to advance in areas such as water, the Mediterranean Corridor, logistics, tourism, digitalisation, talent attraction, and the improvement of regional financing.

Zenón Guillén Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 07:42 Comenta Share

"Valencians should care about the Region of Murcia, just as Murcians should care about the Valencian Community." This expressive statement was made by Benidorm hotelier Federico Fuster on Tuesday, summarising the challenge both regions face in working more closely together to advance economically and socially. This sentiment was echoed by other speakers at the 'Region of Talents: Business Experiences Murcia-Valencia Axis' forum, organised by the newspapers TODO ALICANTE, Las Provincias, and La Verdad, part of the Vocento group.

There was consensus on the need to advance the creation of a united front to form new advocacy alliances, particularly concerning infrastructure, with a focus on the Mediterranean Corridor and water. The importance of logistics, tourism, digitalisation, talent attraction, and the crucial improvement of regional financing, where both communities are most disadvantaged, was also highlighted.

During the work meeting, a general analysis of the main strategic points necessary for business promotion was conducted, based on a situational diagnosis, a review of essential areas for improvement, and, above all, the indispensable need to build the future more collaboratively. This was reflected in the two round tables held.

In his welcome address, Víctor Rodríguez, director of La Verdad, emphasised that "the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia do not compete, but complement each other" with much in common, "their dynamism, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to the future." He also stated that "media have a responsibility that goes beyond informing. We must also connect, inspire, and generate idea exchange." Meanwhile, María Dolores Pagán, territorial director of Cajamar in Murcia, a collaborating entity and host of the meeting, highlighted the importance of "recognising ourselves as part of a living, plural, and committed network," where talent development "in a conducive environment" is vital.

Specifically, the importance of continuing to work hand in hand in defending the interests of both communities was also emphasised by Miguel López Abad, president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organisations of Murcia (Croem), who cited the cooperation they always maintain with the Valencian employers' association CEV, represented by Fuster as vice president, when raising their voice in Madrid.

In the same vein, representatives of the respective Chambers of Commerce expressed their views. "Civil society must champion the strategic interests we share, especially in this context of political polarisation," warned Carlos Recio, vice president of the Murcian chamber institution. His counterpart Carlos Baño, vice president of the Council of Chambers of the Valencian Community, specifically mentioned the seven essential points that need to be worked on, including all those referred to, as well as discussing mobility. In this regard, he pointed out the bottleneck in communications in the south of the province of Alicante.

Despite all the shortcomings, "we must be doing something right when we lead growth, while being the worst funded, with the greatest infrastructure deficiencies, and also with a greater need for water," insisted López Abad.

Federico Fuster, who also chairs the Valencian tourism employers' association Hosbec, emphasised the importance of progressing together "because we have the same DNA, we share the same cultural heritage." Hence the importance of the Corridor that "will help to unite society."

Meanwhile, leaders of the cooperative sector, represented by Juan Antonio Pedreño, president of Ucomur, and Emilio Sampedro, head of the Confederation of Cooperatives of the Valencian Community, also called for greater commitment to working on these joint initiatives. In fact, Pedreño, the top representative of the social economy sector in Europe, called for "creating a Strategic Council of the two communities," as "I am not sure there are so many common projects." He also emphasised, along with Sampedro, the contribution of the cooperative model to regional development.

Competition Factor

Regarding whether there is competition between the two autonomous regions that could sometimes hinder cooperation possibilities, a point raised by the president of Ucomur, both the leader of Croem and Recio rejected this notion. In this regard, Miguel López Abad stated, for example, "I do not believe there is fear in Valencia about the port of El Gorguel in Cartagena, because it would also be very good for the entire Spanish Levante, which would become a strategic area within a logistics activity that represents the future." He also cited the united effort for the advancement of the Corridor.

The Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds, and Digital Transformation, Luis Alberto Marín, closed the meeting, acknowledging to those present that "I have homework to do," after listening attentively to the speakers' presentations. He also stressed that both territories "share common needs," so "we must respond" from the administrations. However, he did not forget to mention the "comparative grievance" suffered by the two communities with state financing.