Buses, Trucks, and Vans Under Scrutiny in Vehicle Inspections

Trucks, coaches, and vans are the vehicles in the worst condition within the automotive fleet, concentrating the most unfavorable figures recorded by the Vehicle Technical Inspection (ITV). Although 81% of vehicles passed the technical inspection on the first attempt in 2024—agricultural vehicles achieved the best results with an 87% pass rate, followed by motorcycles and quads with 83%—only 71% of heavy trucks and 73% of buses passed the ITV, while light vans stood at 74%. Additionally, these vehicles have the highest mileage, posing an additional risk.

According to data published by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism (Mintur) and the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Vehicle Technical Inspection (AECA-ITV), the most detected defects, specifically serious faults, are mainly concentrated in four systems.

Firstly, lighting and signaling faults are the most detected, accounting for 22.6% of the total. Secondly, emissions faults follow with 21.5%. Next are defects in wheels, tires, and suspension, representing 19.9%. Brakes occupy the fourth position with 11.4%.

"This means that 75% of the serious defects detected by ITV stations across the country last year are concentrated in four vehicle systems; systems that are crucial for ensuring road safety and environmental protection," stated Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV, during the presentation of the data yesterday.

Thus, "transport is the vehicle category with the most detected defects, associated with the age of these vehicles (for example, 18.4 years in heavy trucks) and the fact that they cover the most kilometers, consequently having the highest mileage. These rejected vehicles are often inadequately maintained, and therefore, more than one serious defect is detected in these vehicles, making it the category with the most defects per vehicle that fails the ITV (almost 3 defects per vehicle)," Magaz added to this newspaper.

Regarding ITV non-compliance figures, official data shows that 32.7% of vehicles that should have undergone the ITV last year did not; a figure that, although slightly reduced compared to 2023, when it stood at 33.2%, remains quite concerning and higher than in 2017, when the ITV non-compliance ratio was 26.6%.

"Reducing the average age of the vehicle fleet is essential as newer vehicles are safer. Additionally, maintaining these vehicles in good condition and having them impartially and rigorously inspected through the ITV is crucial. It is necessary to convey the social responsibility of undergoing the ITV for the benefit of all. To achieve this, it is vital to raise public awareness of the importance of the ITV through various means, such as informative campaigns, education in schools and driving schools, and reinforcing penalties for offenders. It remains too cheap to endanger the lives of those who travel on the roads due to the irresponsibility of some," he stated.

"Therefore, AECA-ITV is working intensively on awareness campaigns, in combination with informative and control campaigns conducted by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and by law enforcement officers and municipal police," insisted the managing director of AECA-ITV. "A vehicle with deficiencies in braking, suspension, steering, or tires is more prone to accidents. Hence, the importance of keeping the ITV up to date. Through vehicle technical inspections, faults can be detected that would otherwise go unnoticed," Magaz concluded to this newspaper.

Aging

Meanwhile, at the meeting, AECA-ITV also analyzed the age of the Spanish automotive fleet. After eight years of continuous aging, the average age of vehicles decreased by 0.3 years in 2024, reaching 15.1 years. However, it still falls short of the 2022 value, when the average vehicle age was 14.9 years. In fact, one in two vehicles on the road today is over 15 years old.

Regarding the relationship between age, vehicle maintenance, and ITV status, the data shows that these are determining factors in inspection deadline non-compliance.

Vehicles delaying inspection by 0 to 6 months have 28% more serious or very serious defects. If the delay is between 6 and 12 months, the increase reaches 46%. In vehicles with more than a year of delay, the increase in serious or very serious defects is 62%.

Additionally, Mincotur data shows that the vehicles delaying the ITV the most are the oldest and poorest maintained, posing a risk to road safety and the environment. In fact, vehicles involved in fatal road accidents, over 10 years old and without ITV, have increased in all categories. Trucks saw the largest increase, 43% more than in 2019.