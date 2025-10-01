Burgos Engineer Ángel Urbina Named 'Adopted Alicantino' for 2025 His work has been pivotal in the management of the Tajo-Segura water transfer and securing the Júcar-Vinalopó to bring water to the province.

Ángel Urbina Olarte, an engineer from Miranda de Ebro in Burgos, will be honoured this Sunday as the 'Adopted Alicantino of 2025'. This honorary title is awarded annually by the Alicante Provincial Council to individuals who, despite not being born in the province, have made significant professional and personal contributions there.

The president of the provincial institution, Toni Pérez, will preside over this event, which will take place on October 5th in the Plenary Hall of the Provincial Palace, with the participation of Regional Houses.

Urbina has resided in Elche since 1969, working in the metallurgical sector and engaging with the local community through the Misteri d'Elx, the Venida de la Virgen, Elche Football Club, as well as in educational, agricultural, and water sectors.

Since the Water Law was enacted in 1985, his involvement in the Hydrological Plans of the Segura, Júcar, and Ebro rivers has been unwavering, driven by his ambition to bring water to Elche and the rest of Alicante province. He has held positions in Riegos de Levante in Elche and the Tajo-Segura Syndicate in Murcia, focusing on its development and projection.

As an actor in the Tajo-Segura Memorandum and its operational rules, alongside his current role, he has served as president of the Central Board of Vinalopó Users, the Alacantí, and the Water Consortium of La Marina Baixa, with the 2023 Agreement and the 2024 Operational Rules. His goal has been to facilitate a Júcar-Vinalopó transfer.

He has received various accolades from the City Council of Elche, Onda Cero, Miguel Hernández University, and the Young Farmers' Union, in addition to being awarded the Dátil D'Or by the Association of Elche Informers.

Currently active, Ángel Urbina Olarte continues his commitment to providing quality water to the province at an affordable price. He also maintains responsibilities in water-related entities at the provincial, regional, and national levels.

This recognition, awarded by the institution for over twenty years, aims to highlight and appreciate the connection, career, and advocacy for the province by individuals not born there but who reside here.

The event, enlivened by the Hellineros Association Drum Group, will begin with the reception of the Regional Houses. Following the welcome, the 'Adopted Alicantino' investiture ceremony will proceed, followed by a folkloric parade from Plaza del Mar, along the Explanada, to the Concha auditorium.