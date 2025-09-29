Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show "This is for my people, my culture, and our history," expressed the Puerto Rican artist

Joaquina Dueñas Monday, 29 September 2025, 12:05

Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Puerto Rican singer announced this exciting news on Sunday, sharing it on his social media to the tune of his song 'Callaita', where he is seen sitting on a goal post in the end zone of an American football field set against a beach backdrop.

In a statement, the artist expressed that his feelings transcend him. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could reach and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, our history. Go tell your grandmother that we will be the Super Bowl halftime show," he declared.

This is not the first time the Puerto Rican star will grace the Super Bowl stage, as he was a guest performer with Shakira during her historic 2020 performance. However, it will be his first time as the main star.