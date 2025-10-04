The Bullet from the 'Stupe' that Killed Johan Andrés The ongoing case against an anti-drug police officer points to the alleged homicide of a 26-year-old during an operation in central Madrid. Security cameras and a recording inside the suspect's vehicle turn the investigation around.

Mateo Balín Saturday, 4 October 2025, 00:15 Comenta Share

Johan Andrés Murillo, a Spanish citizen of Colombian origin, died on January 29 from a precise gunshot on Sinesio Delgado Street in Madrid, one of the main roads in the northwest of the city. This 26-year-old was involved in a judicial investigation for alleged drug trafficking when he met his death. The victim was driving a white Seat León when, at 13:52 on a rainy winter afternoon, an unmarked police vehicle that had been following him for an hour and a half suddenly stopped him. The scene unfolded in front of travellers and passers-by at number 16 of this road in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, at the corner with Finisterre Street.

Two officers from the XVIII Group of the Udyco, the Drug and Organised Crime Unit of the Judicial Police Brigade, took advantage of a van blocking their target to quickly get out and surround Johan Andrés' car at gunpoint. During this intervention, which lasted only a few seconds, a bullet pierced the victim's body at the abdomen, shattering his left anterior hypochondrium, and lodged in the driver's seat. The life-threatening wound caused his death shortly after, as he lay on the pavement after being forcibly removed from the vehicle and handcuffed to the ground by the plainclothes police duo.

A friend of the deceased, who was speaking to him via the car's hands-free phone when the incident occurred, was a key witness to the events: the intervention of the police vehicle, his friend's abrupt braking, the shot fired by one of the officers after opening the driver's door, and the injured man's cries. This entire sequence was recorded on the listening system that had been previously installed in the Seat León with judicial authorisation.

The official information conveyed to the media on the afternoon of January 29 presented very different data from what actually happened. They accused the "30-year-old Colombian man," "with multiple criminal records," of being shot in the chest after ramming his car into an unmarked police vehicle. The deceased, who left a devastated family, tried to flee, and the officers asked him to stop before opening fire in self-defence. As a conclusion, it was reported that "several bricks of cocaine, money, and other tools for handling narcotics" were found in his vehicle.

Two conflicting versions

The report that began to be drafted at the scene of the shooting, where some chiefs of the National Police in Madrid attended, states that the Udyco 'stupe' who pulled the trigger did so to prevent his partner from being run over when the Seat León reversed to try to escape. "Truly feeling that his life and that of his partner were in serious danger," the preliminary report states.

The document adds that immediately before, the officers shouted at least three times "stop police, stop the car," but the young man ignored them. They then positioned themselves at a short distance and with the driver's door half-open, they saw him make a "strange movement," appearing to search for something inside the vehicle, specifically leaning towards the lower area of the passenger seat.

Without pause, thinking it was a firearm, the officer decided to shoot point-blank "in order to abort his continued evasion manoeuvre and other movements that were endangering both his life and physical integrity and that of his partner." It was the first time this officer, with 17 years of service, 15 of them in the Udyco, had fired his service weapon.

That was the extent of the official report. The statement of the police officers involved in the death of Johan Andrés. But the case's instruction by a Madrid court, number 52, has been refuting this account point by point over these months. To the extent that the member of the XVIII Group of the Udyco declared in June as a suspect for intentional homicide - carrying penalties of between 10 and 15 years in prison - and, currently, he has been judicially ordered to surrender his weapon while the case is being instructed. For his partner on the afternoon of January 29, they have also requested suspension of employment and salary and the request for indictment as an accessory to the crime. The judge has yet to resolve this request from the private prosecution.

Ampliar Image of the police and medical deployment at the shooting scene on January 29. R.C.

The turning point in the case came with the inclusion in the summary of the recording of the vehicle's sound system and private images from a nearby camera, requested by lawyer Juan Manuel Fernández Ortega, who represents Johan Andrés' family. These pieces of evidence were considered relevant by the instructor to refute the police version and were shown to the officer charged with homicide during his court statement.

"I don't give a damn!"

In a recent court order accessed by this newspaper, it is estimated that "apparently" we might be facing an irregular use of his service weapon and that, after viewing the aforementioned video, "that vital risk situation to which the officer alludes does not seem at all clear, hence the use of the weapon, with the suspect shooting instead of the vehicle, presents characteristics that seriously cast doubt on the correctness of its use."

Ampliar Image of the police and medical deployment at the shooting scene on January 29. R.C.

But in addition to the video, the lawyer for Johan Andrés Murillo's family, who despite being under investigation for drug trafficking did not have "multiple criminal records" - as was reported in the media "according to police sources" - requested the inclusion of a second piece of evidence in the case: the recording of the sound system of the deceased's vehicle at the time of the events. A listening device placed by Udyco members under judicial authorisation in the context of another open procedure in a Madrid court. An audio whose result contradicts even more the version of the officer charged with homicide and also that of his partner, according to the private prosecution.

In the ten-minute audio, also accessed by this newspaper, the two officers forcibly removed Johan Andrés, already wounded by a bullet, and demanded that he lay "face down and put your damn hands behind your back." Amidst his cries – "he hit me, he hit me," he managed to say – the accused shouted at him: "I don't give a damn!" and insisted to his partner that he tried to run him over to justify his shot, perhaps knowing that the listening device placed in the deceased's car was recording him. The judge remains firm in the homicide thesis, which the prosecutor has adhered to after initial doubts, and has taken the step for the case to proceed under the Jury Court Law, with nine citizens judging the facts.