Buckingham Palace to Open Its Doors for Charity This Christmas

Joaquina Dueñas Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:51 Comenta Share

During the upcoming Christmas season, both locals and tourists will have a new attraction in central London. Buckingham Palace will open its doors to the public for the first time from November 14 to January 5, allowing visitors to tour the royal rooms in a charitable initiative aimed at raising funds for the conservation of the Royal Collections.

The British Royal Household has announced that there will be a Christmas market set up near the royal stables where unique items related to the family and the institution can be purchased. Among the items, there will be tableware and glassware inspired by the main kitchen at Windsor; glasses resembling those used by Queen Victoria; handcrafted porcelain pieces from the Royal Collection made in the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent, with a history of over 250 years; gifts with Indian embroidery; children's toys and merchandise such as scarves, socks, Advent calendars, or diaries.

A wide array of goods will also include sweets, liqueurs, or gin distilled with plants from Windsor and Buckingham. The proceeds from this activity, launched by The Royal Collection Trust, will be directed to the Windsor Foundation for the conservation of royal spaces and their artworks.

The project is also a sign of openness and engagement with the public, in line with the sentiments expressed by Prince William in an interview with actor Eugene Levy on the show 'The Reluctant Traveler', which premiered last Friday, October 3, on Apple TV+. The heir surprised everyone by arriving at his appointment on an electric scooter and appeared natural and approachable throughout.

"I can safely say that change is on my agenda. A change for the better. And I embrace and enjoy it... I do not fear it. That's what excites me. These are not radical changes, but changes that I believe must happen," he revealed about how he plans to approach his reign when the time comes.

During his conversation with the Canadian actor, the eldest son of Charles III also confessed that 2024 had been "the most difficult year" he has had. "I try to find a balance between protecting the children, Kate. My father, who is also battling prostate cancer, needs some protection, but he is old enough to handle it himself. But it's important that my family feels protected and has the space to process many of the things that have happened over the past year," he expressed, while also emphasizing that he is "very proud of my wife and my father for how they handled everything last year. My children have also done wonderfully."

The interview was a glimpse of how Prince William wants to present himself to the public, avoiding controversies (notably, he dodged the question about his brother Harry by stating: "People are always going to talk. I prefer to focus on what I can control and what it means to serve this country") and with an image that is approachable, modern, yet respectful of the institution. An emerging openness that seems to have already begun with his father through the market that will allow visits to Buckingham Palace this Christmas.