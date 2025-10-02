Kia Breaks Proportions and Moulds Again: Introducing the K4

N. S. Thursday, 2 October 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Kia breaks the line separating the C and D segments with the European debut of the K4, a model that showcases a dynamic appearance based on the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy. The five-door vehicle is also designed to meet the demands of today's drivers, offering ample interior space, premium features, and advanced technologies.

The K4 boasts a new expressive design and generous exterior dimensions, measuring 4,440 mm in length and 1,850 mm in width. Its spacious interior provides rear passengers with class-leading legroom (964 mm) and ample headroom (973 mm). Behind the rear seats, users can access 438 litres of cargo space, making the model ideal for both moving boxes and weekend getaways.

Ampliar Kia K4 P.F.

The design catches the eye with a distinctive floating roofline that elegantly slides towards the rear door. Key style elements include the Star Map lighting signature, inspired by the EV9, hidden rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and the exclusive Sparkling Yellow exterior colour. The K4's GT-Line offers an even sportier look, featuring a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 17-inch alloy wheels, glossy black mirror housings, and side skirts and wheel arch mouldings.

The K4 upholds Kia's commitment to providing customers with a wide range of powertrain options, including electrified systems to ease the transition to electric mobility. This technology is present in two of the five versions available in Europe, aligning with Kia's global strategy for electric mobility.

The first option is a 1.0 T-GDi MHEV 115HP petrol engine. Customers opting for this Mild-Hybrid version can pair it with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (150/180 HP). By the end of 2026, the range will expand to include a fully hybrid option.

Ampliar Kia K4 P.F.

The K4 is equipped with one of the most advanced technology offerings in its class. A panoramic screen integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 5.3-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Connected Car Navigation Cockpit consolidates navigation, multimedia, and vehicle settings control into a single intuitive interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all trims, with a wireless phone charger available in higher trims.