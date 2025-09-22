Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Officers conducting a forensic examination at one of the locations where the thefts occurred. P.N.

Breaks a Café Window in Elche with a Stone and Steals €2,100 from the Cash Register

The National Police have identified the alleged perpetrator thanks to evidence found at the crime scene. The security forces have also arrested another man for breaking into a business warehouse in Elche and stealing from the offices.

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Monday, 22 September 2025, 11:40

National Police officers have arrested two men, both aged 49, as suspected perpetrators of burglaries in two establishments in the city of Elche. The swift action and coordination between the Scientific Police and the Judicial Police of the Elche Police Station have enabled the identification of the suspects thanks to evidence found at the crime scenes.

The first incident occurred at a café located in the centre of Elche, where the perpetrator smashed the door glass with a stone to enter the premises and seize €2,100. During his escape, he left behind evidence that proved crucial for his identification. After technical analysis, officers determined that the suspect was a 49-year-old man, who was eventually arrested at the penitentiary where he was serving a sentence for other offences.

Technical investigations linked the suspects to the incidents in Elche. P.N.

The second theft occurred at a business warehouse in Elche. The perpetrator climbed over the perimeter fence, forced open a van, and subsequently entered the offices using a crowbar, with which he managed to steal €700. Again, evidence found during the forensic examination led to the identification of the suspect, also aged 49, who was arrested following investigations by the Judicial Police.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Scientific Police and the Judicial Police of the Elche Police Station, both burglaries were fully clarified, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of crime investigations.

