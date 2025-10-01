A brawl between two families in Petrer leaves six injured, including two police officers Up to three security forces had to intervene to stop the fight

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 19:30

A brawl between two families in Petrer resulted in four participants being injured with various degrees of injuries and two Local Police officers also hurt. Officers from the National Police, along with municipal forces from Petrer and Elda, had to work together to prevent "what could have escalated into a fight with much more serious consequences."

The altercation took place on Pío Baroja street in the Alicante town of Petrer, allegedly involving five adults from two different families. Stones and a mobile traffic sign were reportedly used in the confrontation.

All those allegedly involved in the fight have been reported against each other. The officers carried out the necessary police actions, including relocating one person to another residence, according to the municipal force's Facebook profile.