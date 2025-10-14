Bosch Unveils Hydrogen Truck at Nuremberg Plant

Juan Roig Valor Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Some automotive manufacturers have decided to abandon hydrogen development, citing its limited commercial viability. However, others continue to support it as a means of decarbonising heavy transport and road logistics.

Now, Bosch has introduced a fuel cell-based truck – a system that uses hydrogen electrolysis to generate the energy needed to recharge a vehicle's batteries – for its Nuremberg factory. The Iveco, operated by Schäflein logistics, boasts an electric range of up to 800 kilometres and can be recharged in minutes, unlike the hours required for a conventional electric vehicle.

The German component manufacturer will use the truck to transport materials within the plant, expecting it to cover around 12,000 kilometres annually on-site. Besides the environmental argument, the project will also serve as a testing ground for the company's latest fuel cell generation, named FCPM.

According to the company, "this will aid in developing the next propulsion systems, such as the Compact 190 or 300." Alexander Weichsel, director of the Nuremberg plant, noted that "the fact that we have not encountered issues operating this truck demonstrates that fuel cells are ready for mass production."

For the executive, "the key to a successful hydrogen economy lies in the availability of affordable fuel and the development of adequate refuelling infrastructure. We are working with the administration to promote the 2.0 Strategy in this field in Bavaria."

This is one of the main challenges faced by hydrogen development. It is more affordable to obtain it chemically than through renewable energies, which undermines much of the environmental argument. Additionally, there is no network of refuelling stations to make its distribution and storage simple and accessible across the territory.

Bosch's FCPM system represents the first implementation of this technology in a real-world application. The Iveco's tank has a capacity of 70 kilograms at a pressure of 700 atmospheres. The electric motor delivers 400 kW, approximately 540 horsepower, and can refuel "in the same time as a diesel equivalent."