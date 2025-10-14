Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Iveco fuel cell truck at the Nuremberg plant Bosch

Bosch Unveils Hydrogen Truck at Nuremberg Plant

Juan Roig Valor

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:05

Comenta

Some automotive manufacturers have decided to abandon hydrogen development, citing its limited commercial viability. However, others continue to support it as a means of decarbonising heavy transport and road logistics.

Now, Bosch has introduced a fuel cell-based truck – a system that uses hydrogen electrolysis to generate the energy needed to recharge a vehicle's batteries – for its Nuremberg factory. The Iveco, operated by Schäflein logistics, boasts an electric range of up to 800 kilometres and can be recharged in minutes, unlike the hours required for a conventional electric vehicle.

The German component manufacturer will use the truck to transport materials within the plant, expecting it to cover around 12,000 kilometres annually on-site. Besides the environmental argument, the project will also serve as a testing ground for the company's latest fuel cell generation, named FCPM.

According to the company, "this will aid in developing the next propulsion systems, such as the Compact 190 or 300." Alexander Weichsel, director of the Nuremberg plant, noted that "the fact that we have not encountered issues operating this truck demonstrates that fuel cells are ready for mass production."

For the executive, "the key to a successful hydrogen economy lies in the availability of affordable fuel and the development of adequate refuelling infrastructure. We are working with the administration to promote the 2.0 Strategy in this field in Bavaria."

This is one of the main challenges faced by hydrogen development. It is more affordable to obtain it chemically than through renewable energies, which undermines much of the environmental argument. Additionally, there is no network of refuelling stations to make its distribution and storage simple and accessible across the territory.

Bosch's FCPM system represents the first implementation of this technology in a real-world application. The Iveco's tank has a capacity of 70 kilograms at a pressure of 700 atmospheres. The electric motor delivers 400 kW, approximately 540 horsepower, and can refuel "in the same time as a diesel equivalent."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  2. 2 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  3. 3 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  4. 4 Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
  5. 5 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta naranja y amarilla por las lluvias, granizo y viento
  6. 6 Primeros municipios de Alicante que cancelan las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  7. 7 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía esta madrugada en El Campello
  8. 8 Desmantelan un complejo residencial ilegal en un municipio de Alicante: 60 casas móviles en suelo no urbanizable e inundable
  9. 9 Fumigan el recinto de la Escuela de Arte de Alicante por una plaga de pulgas y los alumnos pasan a clases online
  10. 10 Alicante pondrá en marcha un plan de choque de limpieza con 100 nuevos barrenderos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Bosch Unveils Hydrogen Truck at Nuremberg Plant

Bosch Unveils Hydrogen Truck at Nuremberg Plant