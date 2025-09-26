Bosch prepares to cut 13,000 jobs in Germany

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 26 September 2025, 08:06 Comenta Share

German giant Bosch has announced an additional reduction of around 13,000 jobs in its automotive components division by 2030. The measure, primarily affecting its centres in Germany, reflects the growing pressure on the European automotive industry, hit by weak demand, competition from Chinese manufacturers, and high structural costs.

The component manufacturer, which in recent years has already reduced thousands of jobs in the mobility area, continues to record an annual deficit of around 2.5 billion euros in this division. The company explained that the adjustment aims to restore the competitiveness of its business in an environment marked by trade tariffs, high energy costs, and the rising cost of labour in Germany due to demographic pressure.

Bosch's move adds to the announcements of cuts made by other European manufacturers. Volkswagen and Porsche have reduced staff and production in response to falling sales in China and the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States.

At the same time, European component suppliers are forced to lower prices in the face of pressure from car manufacturers, while dealing with the rising cost of raw materials and energy. The advance of Chinese companies, offering batteries, engines, and electronic components at much lower costs, further exacerbates the erosion of margins in the sector.

In this scenario, Bosch has warned that competition will continue to intensify and that it must act quickly. "Geopolitical developments and trade barriers such as tariffs are generating significant uncertainty that all companies must deal with," said Markus Heyn, a board member responsible for the Mobility division. "We expect competition to be even tougher, so our goal is to seize growth opportunities and prepare our mobility centres worldwide for the future."

Bosch, one of Germany's most important private companies, employed 417,900 people worldwide at the end of last year. The announced cut is equivalent to just over 3% of its global workforce. The company has invested significantly in emerging technologies such as hydrogen and electric vehicles, although it still maintains a strong dependence on combustion-related business lines.

The impact will be particularly notable in the Stuttgart region, the company's historical cradle. At the Feuerbach plant, where diesel components are manufactured and hydrogen-related projects have been promoted, around 3,500 jobs will be eliminated.

In Schwieberdingen, the reduction will be about 1,750 jobs due to weak order volumes and the slow deployment of new technologies. In Waiblingen, Bosch plans to close a factory of 560 workers dedicated to connector production by 2028, following years of declining volumes.

In Bühl, a centre specialising in small electric motors, about 1,550 positions will disappear, while in Homburg, around 1,250 jobs linked to the manufacture of diesel truck parts will be cut.

The company assured that it has already informed workers and their representatives and will seek to apply socially responsible solutions as much as possible. However, management insisted that it is necessary to act quickly to ensure the business's sustainability. "Germany remains central to Bosch," said labour director Stefan Grosch, who stressed that the company must gain efficiency to stay competitive globally.

The announcement represents another setback for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, which has tried to bolster industrial confidence with spending programs and the "Made for Germany" initiative, supported by Bosch, but has not prevented job losses in key sectors such as steel, chemicals, and automotive.