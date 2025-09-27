Bonnysa and Aefa Honoured at UA Business Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 27 September 2025, 10:40 Comenta Share

The Auditorium of the University of Alicante hosted the graduation ceremony for the Master's in Business Management and Human Resources Management, as well as the Advanced Programs in Industrial Park Management, Management Control, Data Strategist and Data Strategist Developer, Hotel Commercial Management, Change Agents for Digital Transformation of Companies, and Business Digitalization Management.

The event gathered over 700 attendees, including students, families, professors, and sponsors, solidifying its status as an academic and business benchmark in the province and the Valencian Community in its nineteenth edition. During the 2024/2025 academic year, 250 new students graduated, bringing the total to 2,500 alumni from UA's business postgraduate programs, who have enhanced their management skills to tackle current organizational challenges.

In this context, the University of Alicante strengthens its prestige, supported by its presence in major international rankings such as the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking), which recently placed it among the top 700 universities worldwide.

Awards and Recognitions

One of the highlights was the presentation of the Business/University Award to Jorge Brotons Campillo, President and CEO of Bonnysa Alimentaria, in recognition of his commitment to education, innovation, and continuous improvement. Jorge Brotons Baeza, the company's commercial director, who accepted the award on his behalf, emphasized the importance of investing in technology and sustainability while maintaining the essence and connection to the land, people, and future.

The Good Decisions Club (CBD) also paid tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Family Business Association of Alicante (AEFA), presenting a diploma of gratitude to its president, Maite Antón, who was also named Patron of the CBD Postgraduate Programs for the 2025/26 academic year.

Artificial Intelligence, the Protagonist of Business Education

The 2024/25 edition highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence as a disruptive element in education and business management. "AI, when used correctly, is a fundamental catalyst for scientific, economic, and social development," noted Professor José Luis Gascó, director of the Good Decisions Club.

However, it was emphasized that technology alone does not guarantee progress unless guided by people. Professor Faus Olmos stressed the human value as the driving force of change in all areas of development. In this vein, UA remains committed to research, continuous education, debate, and the exchange of ideas, pillars for building an innovative society aware of its role in the future.

Professor Juan Llopis, Director of Institutional Relations and Projects at UA, presided over an event that gains prestige year after year and has already established itself as a benchmark for the province and the Valencian Community.