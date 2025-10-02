Blow to the Port's Macro-Deposits: Alicante Denies Construction License Due to Lack of Authorization The City Council also states that the project "does not comply with the Special Plan regulations"

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 18:26 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council has issued a decree denying the major construction license requested by the company XC Business 90 S.L. for the fuel and petroleum product distribution center at Dock 19 of the Port of Alicante. This decision is due to the fact that, on one hand, the company has not provided the necessary authorization for the project from the Port Authority, and on the other hand, the construction project submitted to the City Council does not match the area granted by the concessionaire and certified by the Port Authority, and "does not comply with the Special Plan regulations of the Port."

Deputy Mayor Manuel Villar emphasizes that the Alicante City Council has "strong technical arguments to deny the major construction license for the port's macro-deposits, as the company neither has the necessary project approval from the Port Authority nor has it submitted a project adapted to the granted area." These two failures "make it impossible to grant a license with the necessary guarantees." He recalls that "the Alicante City Council has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the installation of macro-deposits in the port and will be firm in applying urban planning regulations to prevent their installation if they do not meet the minimum required guarantees, as is the case."

Thus, the decree denying the major construction license states that on May 8, the company was given a 15-day period to make two submissions to the open file for the major construction license. Firstly, to submit a new technical project adapted to the area of the concession title, which is 14,500 square meters, as certified by the Port Authority at the request of the City Council, since the originally submitted construction project referred to a plot of 21,500 square meters. Secondly, it was required that, prior to the granting of the license, the company justify to the City Council that the project submitted to the Port Authority has obtained its approval.

After the deadline, the decree adds, "it is confirmed that the company has not addressed either of the two issues raised, having not provided the necessary authorization for the construction project issued by the Port Authority, nor does the submitted project comply with the granted concession area and fails to meet urban planning regulations." For these reasons, it concludes, "it is appropriate to deny the application for a major construction license."

The areas do not match

The company has not submitted the necessary authorization for the construction project from the Port Authority. In this regard, the Port Authority issued a report at the request of the City Council confirming that the execution project "has not been approved."

Furthermore, while the City Council received a construction project for a plot of 21,500 square meters, the granted area is 14,500, which is 7,000 square meters less, as confirmed by the Port Authority at the request of the City Council. Upon detecting the discrepancy between the concession areas and the construction project, the Urban Planning Department requested on May 8 that the company submit a new technical construction project adapted to the area granted by the concessionaire, which has not been submitted.

In addition to the discrepancy regarding the plot size, the Urban Discipline report that evaluated the documentation submitted by the company after the request indicates that "the submitted project does not comply with the urban planning regulations of the Special Plan of the Port, as it does not meet the minimum boundary separation required by current regulations."