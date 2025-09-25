Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Road section that has been in darkness for two weeks. TA

The 'Black Hole' Threatening Road Safety Between Two Major Alicante Municipalities

The road section connecting both towns on the eastern side has been in darkness for two weeks

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 07:27

Two weeks ago, a blackout occurred on a section of the CV-821 road, which connects the municipalities of Sant Joan d'Alacant and Mutxamel. Specifically, the stretch between the turn-off to Camino del Pino and the butane warehouse, approximately one kilometre, has remained completely dark since then, with all its streetlights out of service.

What might be considered a simple incident has caused concern among the residents of both towns due to the delay in resolving the issue. The lack of lighting poses a considerable risk, as it is a heavily trafficked route during the late hours of the day by vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The limited visibility restricts the field of vision to what the car headlights can illuminate. Using high beams is not an adequate solution either, as "the lanes in both directions are close, and you can dazzle drivers coming from the opposite direction," a resident states.

"A few days ago, I was forced to stay behind a cyclist, as his silhouette was barely visible. With my car lights, I was able to give him visibility and prevent another vehicle from hitting him," another affected person recounts. This situation is particularly dangerous for cyclists, who, despite having a designated bike lane, must contend with potholes and cracks that become nearly invisible in the dark.

Other particularly risky points are found at the highway bridge and the aqueduct roundabout. The bridge, being located on a curve, significantly reduces visibility, while the roundabout has always been a problematic area due to the speed at which many vehicles travel. The lack of lighting now exacerbates these conditions, increasing the danger for drivers.

The section in question belongs to the municipality of Sant Joan d'Alacant. However, according to municipal sources, its maintenance seems to be the responsibility of the Generalitat. Meanwhile, the Mutxamel Town Hall has distanced itself from the situation, as it believes that resolving the issue falls to the neighbouring municipality.

The Department of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory, which is supposedly responsible for repairing the broken streetlights, has not yet responded to the questions posed by TodoAlicante.

