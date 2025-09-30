Beware of Water: Repairs for Flooded Cars Exceed 3,000 Euros

The most severe and costly risk occurs when the car is running and water reaches the engine.

During a climatic catastrophe such as a flood, it is crucial to know that conventional car insurance usually does not cover the damages. The entity responsible for assisting those affected to cover the material costs of their assets is the Insurance Compensation Consortium, an organisation vital to contact in these cases.

While it is possible that the damages are recoverable, the final outcome will depend on the amount of water that has penetrated the vehicle.

The most severe and costly risk occurs when the car is running and water reaches the engine through the intake. If water enters the cylinders, the pistons cannot compress it.

Since water is not compressible, this effect causes the connecting rods to bend, leading to a total engine failure.

The cost of this breakdown is very high. Replacing the entire engine of a vehicle around 15 years old can easily exceed 3,000 euros, while in a new mid-range car, the price of a new engine can rise to more than 10,000 euros.

Electronics, Interiors, and Mud

Besides the engine, water poses a serious threat to other components. In a relatively new vehicle, with up to 30 electronic control units, the large accumulation of water and dirt carried by a flood can affect them all. The cost of each of these units can range from 300 euros to more than 5,000, depending on their sophistication.

Other less critical elements, such as brakes and suspensions, can be resolved with thorough cleaning and drying, just like exhausts, which only require complete water extraction. However, mud is a silent enemy. Once dry, the sediment can be very harmful to bearings and transmission, and it can even block the radiator, causing the engine to overheat.

If water has entered the cabin, damaging seats and upholstery, recovery is feasible, although the drying and cleaning process is arduous and can exceed 250 euros. However, if the water has completely covered the car, the situation may be irreversible, as water and mud will have reached every small corner. The repair could cost more than a new vehicle.

What About Electric Cars?

In the case of 100% electric vehicles, the general recommendation is not to attempt repair if the car has been submerged. Specialists warn that the batteries may be damaged as their plates deteriorate, and the metal parts of the electric motor may rust, leading to future problems. Although replacing the motor is not cheap, it is often the only solution to avoid subsequent complications.

In general, the best recommendation for any type of vehicle is not to attempt to start it if the water has exceeded half its height. The repair would require completely dismantling the car to dry and clean each part, an extremely costly process that, in many cases, is not worthwhile.