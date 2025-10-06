Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Best tuna tartare in Alicante.
Best tuna tartare in Alicante. AG

The Best Tuna Tartare in Alicante is Found at a Benalúa Market Stall

The dish has evolved from a local secret to a must-visit for gourmet enthusiasts

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 18:32

Sometimes the greatest flavours are hidden in the simplest places. At the Benalúa municipal market, just minutes from the city centre, what many consider the best tuna tartare in Alicante Gastronomic is prepared.

From this Monday, the dish served at this stall has transitioned from a neighbourhood secret to a must-visit for lovers of fresh produce and quality cuisine.

The mastermind behind this gastronomic gem is Ondo By Rodrigo, a small stall specialising in seafood cuisine, where red tuna takes centre stage.

The secret, according to its owners, lies in the raw materials. "The challenge was to respect the fantastic portion of tuna during the preparation process," confessed Rodrigo Molino after winning the Alicante Gastronomic contest.

The jury, which confirmed this market stall's portion as the best tuna tartare, argued that it is "a bite that, when tasted, transports us to the beach, no matter where we are."

Meanwhile, in the carnivorous version, the winner was Juanlu Parra, manager of Koiné Bistró in Alicante, after a difficult jury vote that had to break a tie among several participants. This restaurant is located in the centre of Alicante and returns as a participant in this contest once again.

The Tuna Cutting in Alicante

During the final day of Alicante Gastronomic, a spectacular event took place: the cutting of a 225-kilogram red tuna, caught this Sunday and brought to the fair from the San Pedro del Pinatar nursery.

This tuna was cut using artisanal techniques by professionals from the Nicolás y Valero company. Thus, it was divided into 20 different pieces.

Tuna cutting at Alicante Gastronomic. AG

"All parts of the tuna are important, but the belly is possibly the king, along with the loins, it is the most used in cooking," noted Juan Pablo Nicolás.

During the cutting, it was detailed that "from a whole piece, approximately 65% of the tuna's weight is the loins and the belly can be 15 or 20%."

