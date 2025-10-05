Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Chef Davinia Martínez with the award for the Best Grill in the Mediterranean. AG

The Best Grill in the Mediterranean Ignites in Southern Alicante: "It's the Most Ancestral Way of Cooking"

Orihuela Chef Davinia Martínez Triumphs at Alicante Gastronómica, Advocating the Power of Fire and Female Talent in Haute Cuisine

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 11:05

Fire, smoke and the most authentic flavour of the Mediterranean have crowned Orihuela's Davinia Martínez as the champion of the Best Grill in the Mediterranean contest at Alicante Gastronómica.

The chef, leading the restaurant D'Davinia Martínez-Ateneo Cultural Casino Orcelitano, has won over the jury with a proposal that combines technique, respect for the product, and passion for tradition.

"The grill is the most ancestral and continuous way of cooking throughout human history," stated Davinia Martínez after receiving the award.

Before an audience that filled the stage at Cocina Central Costa Blanca, the Orihuela native defended the importance of treating meat with care from preparation to bone, advocating for the artisan craft and female talent.

The jury highlighted the balance and precision of her proposal, as the contest brought together great names of the Mediterranean grill, with a prestigious jury including Camila Lechín, Eduardo Espejo (Flama), Juan Monteagudo (Ababol), Jonatan Armengol, Miguel Montesinos, Pablo Montoro, and Juan Navarro, among others.

The winner of the Best Grill in the Mediterranean, Davinia Martínez, also emphasized that these creations demonstrate the rise of grilling as a trend that combines innovation and roots. "Today, it is gaining more strength in the current culture."

