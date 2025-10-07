Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Inês Correia from Orobianco receives the award for best dining service. TA

The Best Dining Service is at This Michelin Restaurant in Alicante

Orobianco Wins the 'Valencia Hospitality Award' for the Work of Inês Correia and Her Team of Top Professionals

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 12:01

Orobianco restaurant in Calpe, boasting a Michelin star, has emerged as the winner of the 'Valencia Hospitality Award' for best dining service. The sector federation recognized this establishment, which blends Italian cuisine with Mediterranean pantry, for its professionalism at all levels.

The head of dining at Orobianco, Inês Correia, accepted the award at the Mar Rojo Auditorium in Valencia's Oceanogràfic, highlighting that the prize "represents the work, effort, and experiences I've shared over the past two and a half years at Orobianco."

During her speech, Inês Correia reflected on her career - in prestigious establishments like Ocean (2*) or Lasarte (3*) in Barcelona - and her current moment in Calpe, acknowledging "all the people who have made this journey possible," including her dining and kitchen colleagues and project director Inna Skriabina.

Additionally, the head of dining at Orobianco emphasized that another fundamental pillar of the restaurant is its customers, "who trust us and allow themselves to be guided by the experience we strive to offer every day."

Perfect Dining Room

When asked about the perfect dining room, Inês Correia confidently answered. "It's a combination of elegance, organization, and knowledge." She likens it to "a choreography, where everything must flow with coordinated movements, where everyone knows where to go and when."

The Jury

Ten individuals formed the professional jury that awarded the Michelin-starred Orobianco restaurant this accolade for best dining service. This award acknowledges the work and trajectory of professionals, companies, and institutions that have contributed to dignifying and improving the sector in various categories.

Jury of the Valencia Hospitality Awards. TA

The jury members included the president of the Valencian Community Gastronomy Academy, Sergio Terol; Belén Arias, also a member of the Academy; Cuchita Lluch, member of the Royal Spanish Academy of Gastronomy; journalist Pons; Mónica Morales, head of the Tourism area at Valencia Chamber; Luis Valls, chef at El Poblet restaurant; Manuela Romeralo, National Gastronomy Award winner; Nuria Sanz, president of the Valencia Restaurant Association; and Makro managers Francisco López and Alexandru Tomesu.

