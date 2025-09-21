Benidorm Fest Resists Eurovision Crisis, Ensures Tourism Impact Hoteliers, restaurateurs, and Visit Benidorm agree that the festival has its own identity and will continue to be key for off-season tourism.

RTVE's decision not to participate in the next Eurovision Song Contest if the European Broadcasting Union does not ban Israel has sparked a ripple effect with many unresolved issues in Benidorm, the host of Benidorm Fest, the event through which Spain selects its Eurovision representative.

The first call for calm came from RTVE's management, confirming that the fifth edition of the festival, inheriting the legacy of the Benidorm International Song Festival, will proceed as usual in the Costa Blanca's tourist capital. This, however, highlights the collateral effects such a project has on the destination in terms of both occupancy and promotion.

It's no secret that Benidorm Fest has significantly revitalised the city's winter tourism. As explained by Hosbec's executive director, Mayte García, the four editions held so far have achieved occupancy rates of up to 90% during the key days of Benidorm Fest, coinciding with the weekend of its grand finale.

However, the tourism ecosystem is more complex than just the event and its direct impact on those days. When analysing any potential reality following the EBU's final decision, it's crucial to consider its impact during Benidorm Fest days, in May during Eurovision (when Benidorm becomes a meeting point for Eurovision fans from across the country), and, of course, in terms of promotional opportunities for the destination at events and gatherings the city attends.

A Consolidated Event

In any case, Hosbec's management insists that the hotel sector is "satisfied" with the decision for "RTVE to support the new edition of Benidorm Fest."

In this regard, they emphasise that this sentiment is based "especially because it produces an even more off-season effect in January and February, reaching occupancy rates of 90% during the event's key days," and "also because it attracts a tourist profile of music lovers who gather, presenting an image of diversity and integration in a destination, Benidorm, whose image is that."

Ultimately, Mayte García continues to explain to TodoAlicante, "for us, maintaining this festival in its fifth edition means support for both the destination and music."

Beyond the EBU's final decision and, with it, RTVE's stance on Eurovision, Mayte García now focuses on the event's more local aspect, insisting that "the festival has its own identity. It is a consolidated success in television audiences and as an event in the city, bringing together the best of national music."

"Benidorm Fest is More Important than Eurovision"

Another tourism sector that could be affected by the outcome surrounding Eurovision is hospitality. In Benidorm, the restaurant, bar, café, and nightlife industry is organised around Abreca, and its spokesperson, Alex Fratini, like the hoteliers, calls for calm.

He states that hoteliers "have direct connections and know the importance of Benidorm Fest for both RTVE and the Valencian Community and Benidorm," and for this reason, "we are calm because we know it is a long-term project."

According to Abreca's director, "the impact and what is important for RTVE is Benidorm Fest," although he concedes that "there is a political aspect that affects Eurovision."

A continental festival that also boosts consumption in the Marina Baixa city, but "that's a day or, at most, a weekend. It has its impact, of course, but in a month when we are already doing well," says Fratini.

Ultimately, he assures, "Benidorm Fest is more important than Eurovision," and for this reason, "we don't believe fewer people will come. Eurovision fans will continue to come to enjoy Benidorm Fest because they are very fond of that format. Perhaps, more fans of the Fest than of Eurovision. Being a 'Eurofan' gives you the excuse to come to the Fest."

Calm at the Visit Benidorm Foundation

The perspective from the Visit Benidorm Foundation, the public-private body responsible for the city's tourism promotion, is no different. In this regard, and in conversation with TodoAlicante from London, its manager, Leire Bilbao, wanted to "convey maximum tranquillity because RTVE has already said that Benidorm Fest will be held as usual."

In this regard, Bilbao insists, like hoteliers and restaurateurs, that the January and February festival "is an event with its own identity, and after the work done these years, 'Eurofans' and 'Benilovers' come for the event itself and not for the selection. Eurovision is a parallel event."