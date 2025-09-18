Benidorm Cyclocross World Cup Tickets Now on Sale Fans can now book their tickets for the event taking place on January 18th

Benidorm is gearing up for one of the most popular events in the cycling calendar: its World Cup cyclocross event, which will return to the parks of El Moralet and Foietes for its fourth edition on January 18, 2026.

Organised once again by Pascual Momparler, the event's tickets are set to go on sale online today, Thursday, starting at 10:00 AM.

There will be several types of tickets available, with special advantages for early birds. General tickets will start at 18 euros (available until November 9), increasing to 20 euros (until January 6), and finally 22 euros until the day of the event. Additionally, children under 14 (born before December 31, 2011) can enter for a symbolic fee of two euros, with all proceeds going to local charities.

VIP tickets are also available, offering access to a reserved area with snacks, paella, coffee, and four drinks, along with several LED screens to follow the race. These are priced at 78 euros for those over 14 and 20 euros for children aged 7 to 14. Children under 7 (born from January 1, 2019) can enter with a child ticket accompanied by an adult with VIP access.

Finally, the Super VIP ticket offers a gourmet experience with paella tasting, barista coffee, an open bar, and a prime location with seating and screens to watch the race, as well as reserved parking controlled by license plate. This is priced at 180 euros for those over 14 and 45 euros for children aged 7 to 14. Children under 7 can enter with a child ticket accompanied by an adult with Super VIP access.