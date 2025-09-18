Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
Image of the start of the 2025 men's elite race TA

Benidorm Cyclocross World Cup Tickets Now on Sale

Fans can now book their tickets for the event taking place on January 18th

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:30

Benidorm is gearing up for one of the most popular events in the cycling calendar: its World Cup cyclocross event, which will return to the parks of El Moralet and Foietes for its fourth edition on January 18, 2026.

Organised once again by Pascual Momparler, the event's tickets are set to go on sale online today, Thursday, starting at 10:00 AM.

There will be several types of tickets available, with special advantages for early birds. General tickets will start at 18 euros (available until November 9), increasing to 20 euros (until January 6), and finally 22 euros until the day of the event. Additionally, children under 14 (born before December 31, 2011) can enter for a symbolic fee of two euros, with all proceeds going to local charities.

VIP tickets are also available, offering access to a reserved area with snacks, paella, coffee, and four drinks, along with several LED screens to follow the race. These are priced at 78 euros for those over 14 and 20 euros for children aged 7 to 14. Children under 7 (born from January 1, 2019) can enter with a child ticket accompanied by an adult with VIP access.

Finally, the Super VIP ticket offers a gourmet experience with paella tasting, barista coffee, an open bar, and a prime location with seating and screens to watch the race, as well as reserved parking controlled by license plate. This is priced at 180 euros for those over 14 and 45 euros for children aged 7 to 14. Children under 7 can enter with a child ticket accompanied by an adult with Super VIP access.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Golpea en la cabeza con un palo a su compañero de trabajo y acto seguido se quita la vida en un lavadero de Sant Joan
  2. 2 Alicante pone la primera piedra al barrio Nueva Albufereta donde se levantará un millar de viviendas
  3. 3 Controlado el incendio forestal de Fontcalent que ha obligado a desalojar a 25 vecinos
  4. 4 La Aemet avisa que Alicante pasará del calor a las lluvias en solo tres días
  5. 5 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  6. 6 San Vicente proyecta su mayor crecimiento urbanístico en años: más de mil viviendas, el 40 % de VPO
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez anuncia una inversión de mil millones en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, pero obvia la segunda pista
  8. 8 Alicante fija sus festivos locales de 2026: Santa Faz y Hogueras, días grandes en el calendario
  9. 9 Alicante acaba con los asentamientos ilegales y chabolas que cercaban la ciudad
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 17 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Benidorm Cyclocross World Cup Tickets Now on Sale

Benidorm Cyclocross World Cup Tickets Now on Sale