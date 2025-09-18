Benidorm confiscates nearly half a thousand scooters so far this year Almost half of them have been destroyed due to serious irregularities

Benidorm's Salt de l'Aigua Traffic Children's Park hosted the first activity of the European Mobility Week (SEM) on Thursday, with a session especially aimed at young people who have reached, or are about to reach, the age of 16, the legal minimum age to drive a Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV).

The event was attended by the Councillors for Mobility and Education, Francis Muñoz and Maite Moreno, along with the Chief Superintendent of the Local Police, Luis Martín Arévalo. Dozens of students from IES Pere Maria Orts i Bosch participated in this session delivered by municipal police officers, based at the Traffic Children's Park itself.

"The scooter is not a toy"

During the talk, key aspects of the Municipal Mobility Ordinance were reviewed, emphasizing that electric scooters are a means of transport subject to specific regulations. "The scooter is not a toy, it must circulate on authorized roads," stressed Francis Muñoz, who emphasized that the goal is "to increase pedestrian safety and ensure that PMV users are aware of their obligations."

The officers reminded that vehicles must be approved, have insurance, a bell, and reflective elements to circulate, and that wearing a helmet is mandatory. They also stressed the importance of parking in designated areas and not tampering with the firmware to increase power or speed, a practice that is completely prohibited.

450 scooters seized in 2025

The Local Police of Benidorm has intensified controls throughout this year. According to data provided by the city council, 450 PMVs with irregularities have already been seized, of which 200 have been scrapped and destroyed.

The Councillor for Mobility explained that this process "involves the decontamination and recycling of the vehicle, a delicate and costly procedure that can only be carried out in authorized centers." Altering a PMV can lead to the loss of the vehicle and administrative sanctions for the owner.