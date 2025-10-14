Belén Esteban Faces Toño Sanchís in Court Again

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 15:20 Comenta Share

This week, the criminal trial against Toño Sanchís, former representative of Belén Esteban, commenced at the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid. Sanchís is accused of illegally appropriating over 300,000 euros from Esteban. The television collaborator arrived at the first session, held last Monday, holding the hand of her husband, Miguel Marcos. "I am calm because I tell the truth. Not each one's truth, no, I tell the truth and I believe it has been proven in other trials," she stated to the media. Meanwhile, Toño entered the court accompanied by his lawyer, projecting a relaxed image.

During the first day, testimonies from both parties were heard. Belén's account, which has been known for a decade since the friendship between the representative and the represented fell apart, was reiterated in court. "I loved him as part of my family," Belén recalled, asserting that she had placed her full trust in him as they were great friends, so much so that she included him in her will.

There was a time when 'the boss' (formerly, the people's princess) was deeply connected both professionally and personally to her representative. There was no event or party they did not attend together. Her trust extended to other colleagues, and Toño became the representative par excellence of the 'Sálvame' universe, with clients like Terelu Campos, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, and Ylenia Padilla.

It was in 2015, after leaving 'Gran Hermano Vip', when someone warned Belén, "Something is wrong here," they said. Then, the Paracuellos native sought explanations, and upon not receiving them, she directly contacted the producers to review each contract. Thus, she discovered that Toño, far from receiving the agreed 20%, was taking 30% or 40%, even 85%, she told 'Lecturas' magazine.

Toño's version is that he did not personally sign the mentioned contract. Additionally, he has defended himself by stating that he was already ordered to hand over a house. A property that, according to Belén, was left destroyed and with a mortgage of 260,000 euros.

Before this process, the justice system had already ruled in favor of Belén in a civil case, where Toño was ordered to pay 388,868 euros to his former client. However, to date, he has paid less than 50,000 euros, which led the collaborator to consider the criminal route.

Last Friday, the Prosecutor's Office announced that it is seeking a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Sanchís for a continuous crime of embezzlement between 2009 and 2015. Additionally, it requests that Sanchís's company compensate Esteban's with nearly 340,000 euros (the illegally obtained portion) plus a fine of 3,600 euros.

In its brief, the Public Prosecutor's Office points out that the company in which Toño holds a 50% stake, Agencia de Servicios Lorant S.L., exclusively represented Belén in Spain and worldwide, thus receiving payments for her work. Subsequently, Belén's company, Bem Imaging S.L., received payment upon the issuance of invoices made by the accused himself "due to the trust between the parties." Toño allegedly took advantage of this situation to "illegally enrich himself."

Since the beginning of this dispute, the television collaborator has made it clear that she would do everything in her power to recover every last cent, and this trial is further proof of her determination to see it through to the end.