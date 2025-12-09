BeCiti Opens in Benidorm as a New Hub for Tourism Innovation The hub begins its physical phase at El Torrejó with companies, institutions, and sector entities committed to developing smart and sustainable projects.

Benidorm has taken a new step in its commitment to tourism innovation with the official opening of the BeCiti hub at the Centre Municipal El Torrejó. This space is designed as a work nucleus for transforming the sector through sustainability, technology, and collaborative intelligence. The city's mayor, Toni Pérez, accompanied by the project manager, Silvia Blasco, and the Councillor for Innovation and European Funds, Aida García Mayor, presented the centre on Tuesday at an event attended by representatives of the municipal corporation, as well as officials from Veolia, Hosbec, and ADESTIC, along with other social and business agents closely linked to the tourism ecosystem.

During the presentation, the mayor recalled that the BeCiti hub, an acronym for Benidorm Centro de Innovación Turística Inteligente, began its journey six months ago and already has around twenty companies and institutions interested in participating in its development. The agreements that will formalise these collaborations will be completed in the coming weeks, enabling the promotion of projects and technological solutions initially tested in Benidorm before being replicated in other destinations.

Toni Pérez described this new space as "a focal point for attracting talent and generating ideas" that will allow the tourism sector to advance towards more competitive and sustainable models. At the same time, he highlighted that the hub represents a new leap forward in the strategy initiated in 2015 to restore Benidorm's tourism reputation, culminating in the city's certification as the world's first Smart Tourist Destination, a turning point that marked the local innovation roadmap over the past decade.

A centre aligned with major national platforms

The mayor emphasised that BeCiti will further strengthen the Benidorm DTI model, with special attention to co-governance and public-private collaboration, in line with the principles of SDG 17. He also noted that the hub will function as an open space for startups, companies, study centres, institutions, and citizens, fully aligned with the Smart Destination Platform, promoted by Segittur and also based in Benidorm, as well as the Open Innovation Platform, which will share the same location. In this way, the city consolidates itself as the national epicentre of tourism digitalisation.

The establishment of the hub in the El Torrejó building also represents a symbolic milestone. Pérez noted that this opening "fulfils a dream that began almost twenty years ago," when it was planned to convert the old Torrejó town hall into a major centre serving tourism. Today, that building houses the central tourist information office, the municipal tourism department's offices, the Visit Benidorm office, and now, this new innovation space.

The water challenge as the first strategic project

The BeCiti hub is part of the 'Benidorm DTI + Safe' Tourism Sustainability Plan and has been developed alongside the consultancy Bosonit, specialising in data and advanced analytics, and a leader in solutions based on generative artificial intelligence. To achieve its objectives, it will have an initial team of five technicians specialising in technology, data, and innovation, working in coordination with the municipal Smart Office and other collaborating departments and companies.

One of the first challenges being addressed is optimising water management in the hotel sector, a key area for Benidorm, where Veolia and Hosbec are already collaborating. The goal is to transfer the efficiency model that has made the city a global benchmark in water management to tourist establishments, replicating processes and solutions that contribute to more sustainable resource management. Both Ciriaco Clemente and Fede Fuster highlighted the importance of this approach, describing it as "a completely new way of understanding tourism management" and a practical example of the new hub's potential.