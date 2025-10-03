BBVA and Sabadell File Mutual Complaints with CNMV Over OPA Misconduct The Basque bank accuses the Catalan bank of obstructing shareholders from accepting the exchange, while the latter criticises the misleading information from the former.

Friday, 3 October 2025

A mere week before the acceptance period for the OPA expires, the conflict between BBVA and Sabadell intensifies. Both entities have filed mutual complaints with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) over alleged misconduct aimed at swaying shareholders; the Basque bank to persuade them to accept its purchase offer, and the Catalan bank to reject it. Their top executives have also exchanged contradictory messages in various media outlets at a crucial moment in a 17-month-long battle nearing its conclusion.

Both banks support their complaints with findings from 'mystery shopping', a technique involving 'undercover shareholders' to assess the treatment received at the rival entity when inquiring about the OPA. BBVA claims that Sabadell branches obstruct the exchange process, while the Catalan entity criticises the misleading information provided at the Basque bank's branches.

BBVA's president, Carlos Torres, stated yesterday in an interview with TV3 that they have "evidence" of Sabadell clients interested in accepting the exchange facing "difficulties" in completing the process at Sabadell offices, urging them to visit their branch network. He added that these practices are "on the table of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)" and, if confirmed, would constitute conduct "with very serious implications as it would mean preventing shareholders from exercising such a basic right as property ownership."

Specifically, BBVA has identified resistance from Sabadell managers in accepting declarations and obstacles in providing necessary documentation, with reluctance to deliver updated securities account statements or providing invalid documents for the operation. On other occasions, it is claimed that systems are down or that the terms of BBVA's proposed improvement are not recorded.

50% Threshold

On Sabadell's part, it has informed the CNMV that BBVA provides misleading information to its shareholders, particularly regarding the need to pay taxes. In most cases, it is erroneously stated that taxes are only due when cash is received, omitting that it will also be necessary if the Basque bank does not reach the 50% capital threshold. It has also been detected that acceptance of the offer is encouraged with warnings that the value will plummet if shares are retained and the exchange is not attended, without explaining the possibility of a second forced OPA if the 50% is not reached and BBVA decides to proceed.

Sabadell has drawn these conclusions from a sample of 245 'undercover shareholder' experiences, with 129 visiting branches and 116 calling the call centre. In 14% of cases, it was claimed that funds like BlackRock, Vanguard, or Zurich had already accepted the operation.

Meanwhile, BBVA's president, Carlos Torres, and Sabadell's CEO, César González-Bueno, have been active in the media during this final offensive. The former claims to be receiving "many acceptances" from the Catalan entity's shareholders, while the latter states that only 1% of retail investors with shares deposited at Sabadell (80%) have participated in the exchange.