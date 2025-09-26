Barcelona Suffers Loss of Joan García and Raphinha The goalkeeper will be sidelined until after the October international break following an injury in Friday's training, while the Brazilian suffers a femoral biceps injury in his right leg and will be out for three weeks.

Daniel Panero Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:20 Comenta Share

Bad news never comes alone for Barcelona. The Blaugrana team has simultaneously lost two key players. Medical tests on Raphinha confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian has sustained an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg, which will keep him off the pitch for approximately three weeks. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joan García also encountered a physical setback during the morning training session and will be unavailable until after the October international break.