Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Joan García, before the match between Oviedo and Barcelona. Miguel Riopa / AFP

Barcelona Suffers Loss of Joan García and Raphinha

The goalkeeper will be sidelined until after the October international break following an injury in Friday's training, while the Brazilian suffers a femoral biceps injury in his right leg and will be out for three weeks.

Daniel Panero

Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:20

Bad news never comes alone for Barcelona. The Blaugrana team has simultaneously lost two key players. Medical tests on Raphinha confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian has sustained an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg, which will keep him off the pitch for approximately three weeks. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joan García also encountered a physical setback during the morning training session and will be unavailable until after the October international break.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  3. 3 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  4. 4 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  5. 5 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  6. 6 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  7. 7 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 25 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Un estudio de la UMH avisa: los niños que más ultraprocesados comen son los que más televisión consumen

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Barcelona Suffers Loss of Joan García and Raphinha

Barcelona Suffers Loss of Joan García and Raphinha