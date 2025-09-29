Barcelona Launches Hydrogen Minibus

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 29 September 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Barcelona has taken a step towards decarbonising urban transport with the introduction of the first hydrogen-powered minibus, a result of the HERO (Hydrogen Retrofit) project. This initiative has transformed a diesel minibus from Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) into an electric vehicle with a fuel cell, marking a milestone in the city's sustainable mobility efforts.

The vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz minibus from TMB's fleet known as 'Bus del Barri', has replaced its diesel engine with an electric propulsion system powered by a hydrogen fuel cell developed by EVARM, with the stack supplied by the German company EKPO.

This ultra-compact fuel cell can generate up to 120 kW of power, allowing the vehicle to operate intensively for up to 16 hours between refuels, thanks to a 35 kWh auxiliary battery that is continuously charged throughout the day.

Pilot tests began in March 2025, initially without passengers, aiming to assess efficiency, range, and manoeuvrability on short urban routes. After successfully passing these validation phases, the minibus can now operate in official service, becoming the first hydrogen fuel cell model operational in the Catalan city.

"EVARM's vision is to contribute to the decarbonisation of professional mobility, and urban transport is one of the key areas to reduce emissions and improve air quality," stated Xavier Ribas, CEO of EVARM. "This project has come to fruition thanks to institutional support and the collaboration of all involved parties, and it is just the first step of an initiative with international scope," he added.

Meanwhile, Xavier Flores, CEO of TMB, highlighted that "the HERO – Hydrogen Retrofit project represents another step in the challenge of finding solutions that allow all vehicles to be zero emissions. This initiative is an example of the innovation we promote at TMB."

The project has been co-financed by EIT Urban Mobility and supported by various entities. EKPO supplied the hydrogen fuel cell stack, TMB provided the minibus and supported the test routes, and the Catalonia Institute for Energy Research (IREC) coordinated the technical aspects. The involvement of all these actors has been crucial for a traditional vehicle to become a zero-emission FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) model.

EVARM, based in Sant Boi de Llobregat, plans to mass-produce trucks and buses of this type, enhancing its offerings and advancing the transition towards decarbonised transport.