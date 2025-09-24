Barcelona Faces Oviedo Amidst Gavi's Injury Shock

Daniel Panero Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 18:31 Comenta Share

Barcelona faces a challenging match this Thursday, surrounded by the noise that has enveloped the team throughout the week. The disappointment of Lamine Yamal not winning the Ballon d'Or has been overshadowed by the severe injury to Gavi. The midfielder will miss the Oviedo match and at least the next four months. This setback marks the lead-up to an important match for Hansi Flick's side to regain momentum and maintain pressure on an unstoppable Real Madrid, who face a crucial test in the Madrid derby this weekend.

The match against Oviedo, however, demands significant attention from Barça. Following consecutive home league victories against Valencia and Getafe, the Tartiere presents a new opportunity to steer the course away from the Catalan capital. The match against Rayo in Vallecas was a whirlwind, with Flick even discussing egos, a lesson the team will test against one of the 'other league' teams. "They are very brave and play from the back. The most important thing is my team and maintaining intensity as we did in recent matches," the German stated about the clash.

Flick's press conference was marked by numerous events that occurred throughout the week in Barcelona. Although Lamine Yamal did not win the Ballon d'Or, Flick is not concerned as "he accepts it and is motivated to win it next year." Regarding Gavi's injury, which will keep him out for four to five months due to a radial meniscus injury in his right knee, Flick assured that "he has a very good mentality and quality to return, as if anyone can do it, it's him."

The absences of Gavi and Lamine Yamal are the most notable in a squad where Flick welcomes back Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsí, who was already in the squad against Getafe but was not expected to play due to lingering issues. Both defenders trained with their teammates on Wednesday and could feature in a lineup where Flick plans changes to manage the congested fixture schedule. Araujo will return to the defense, Casadó might rest one of the two pivots, and Rashford could be the winger alongside Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.

A Pressure Cooker

Opposing them is not just a team, but a city that has awaited a night like this for over 20 years. The Carlos Tartiere will be dressed in its finest to welcome the league champions, with an urgent need for their team to react and correct course after four defeats in the first five matches. Veljko Paunovic's side seeks a coup, and the Serbian coach calls on the fans. "We will need concentration, organization to execute the game plan, and courage. The emotion we bring into the match is crucial; it's the button to press for the squad to perform at its maximum level. We will need to play with an extra player, and that is the fans," the coach asserted, who will be without David Costas, Oviemuno Ejaria, Álvaro Lemos, and Nacho Vidal due to injury, as well as Federico Viñas, who is suspended.

-Probable Lineups

Real Oviedo: Aarón; Ahijado, Baily, Calvo, Carmo, Javi López; Dendoncker, Reina; Hassan, Chaira, and Forés.

FC Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín; Casadó, De Jong, Olmo; Raphinha, Rashford, and Ferran Torres.

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (Madrid Committee)

Stadium and Time: Carlos Tartiere 21:30 / DAZN.